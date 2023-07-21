UCB announces U.S. availability of RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab-noli) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.

RYSTIGGO is now commercially available by prescription in the United States for adult patients with gMG who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive 1





RYSTIGGO is the first and only FDA-approved targeted treatment for both anti-AChR Ab+ and anti-MuSK Ab+ adults with gMG 1





ONWARD™, a personalized patient support program, is available to eligible patients and caregivers to provide support during treatment with UCB rare disease medicines, including RYSTIGGO.

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that RYSTIGGO is commercially available for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive. RYSTIGGO was approved under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 26, 2023.2

RYSTIGGO is an HCP-administered injection, for subcutaneous use. RYSTIGGO can be ordered from a limited, defined specialty distribution network. UCB also offers the "UCB Infusion Finder", an online search tool providing a non-exhaustive listing of approximately 1,000 infusion locations nationwide. RYSTIGGO will have options for infusion at multiple sites of care, including physicians' offices, hospital outpatient clinics, and independent infusion centers. UCB is partnered with a limited network of specialty pharmacies with home infusion capabilities to support eligible patients with administration in the home setting.3

Myasthenia gravis is a rare, chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease, which is characterized by muscle weakness that worsens after periods of activity and improves after periods of rest.4,5 In the U.S., there are 35,000 to 60,000 people living with myasthenia gravis who experience a variety of symptoms, including drooping eyelids, double vision, and difficulty in swallowing, chewing, and talking.6 Exacerbations are unpredictable and are characterized by potentially severe symptoms affecting activities of daily living.7

"Now that RYSTIGGO is FDA-approved and commercially available, we are committed to advancing access to the care and support journey of eligible patients. This is so important because we know there is a high unmet need for personalized rare disease support," said Kimberly Moran, Ph.D., Head of U.S. Rare Diseases. "That's why we co-created ONWARD with the help of patients and healthcare providers from the myasthenia gravis community to help them manage living with this rare disease."

UCB is offering ONWARD to support eligible patients get started on their prescribed treatment. The patient will be paired with a dedicated Care Coordinator, who will help them understand their coverage and explain potential financial assistance options that could help. The program is currently open for enrollment for eligible patients living in the U.S. Patients interested in learning more about ONWARD should visit www.UCBONWARD.com or call 1-844-ONWARD.8

"For many people, myasthenia gravis is a chronic illness that continues to be overwhelming to patients due to function loss and inadequate control of symptoms," said Samantha Masterson, CEO & President of Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America."An additional FDA-approved targeted treatment that is now available provides a new option to eligible patients and their treating physicians who have not yet found an option that works for their needs."

Affordability and access are important when talking about rare disease treatment. If an eligible patient or caregiver is looking for support, please visit www.UCBONWARD.com or call 1-844-ONWARD.

About Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Generalized myasthenia gravis is a rare disease with a global prevalence of 100–350 cases per every 1 million people.5,7 People living with generalized myasthenia gravis can experience a variety of symptoms, including muscle weakness, drooping eyelids, double vision, and difficulty with speech, swallowing or talking.6

About RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab-noli)

RYSTIGGO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a disease called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are acetylcholine receptor (anti-AChR) antibody positive or muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (anti-MuSK) antibody positive.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Infection: RYSTIGGO may increase the risk of infection. In clinical studies, the most common infections were upper respiratory tract infections, COVID-19, urinary tract infections, and herpes simplex infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections before starting and during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any history of infections. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have signs or symptoms of an infection during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Some of the signs and symptoms may include fever, chills, frequent and/or painful urination, cough, runny nose, wheezing, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, excess phlegm, nasal discharge, back pain, and/or chest pain.

Aseptic Meningitis: RYSTIGGO could cause aseptic meningitis. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of meningitis during treatment with RYSTIGGO such as severe headache, neck stiffness, drowsiness, fever, sensitivity to light, painful eye movements, nausea, and vomiting.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: RYSTIGGO can cause swelling and rash. Your healthcare provider should monitor you during and after treatment and discontinue RYSTIGGO if needed. Tell your healthcare provider immediately about any undesirable reactions you experience after administration.

Before taking RYSTIGGO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you have a history of infection or think you have an active infection or have received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine (immunization). The use of vaccines during RYSTIGGO treatment has not been studied, and the safety with live or live-attenuated vaccines is unknown. Administration of live or live-attenuated vaccines is not recommended during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Completion of age-appropriate vaccines according to vaccination guidelines before starting a new treatment cycle with RYSTIGGO is recommended.

Before taking RYSTIGGO, tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of RYSTIGGO include headache, infections, diarrhea, fever, hypersensitivity reactions, and nausea.

These are not all of the possible side effects of RYSTIGGO. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to UCB, Inc. by calling 1-844-599-CARE [2273].

Please see the full Prescribing Information and talk to your healthcare provider about your condition or your treatment. For more information, go to www.RYSTIGGO.com or call 1-844-599-2273.

For further information, contact UCB:

U.S. Rare Disease Communications

Daphne Teo

+1-770-880-7655

daphne.teo@ucb.com

Global Rare Disease Communications

Jim Baxter

T+32.2.473.78.85.01

jim.baxter@ucb.com

Corporate Communications, Media Relations

Laurent Schots

T+32.2.559.92.64

laurent.schots@ucb.com

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32.2.559.94.14

antje.witte@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

RYSTIGGO® is a registered trademark, and ONWARD™ is a trademark, of the UCB Group of Companies.

©2023 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-P-RZ-MG-2300152

