BAE Systems unveils $1.9 billion economic impact of ground vehicle and weapon systems network

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' (LSE: BA) Combat Mission Systems (CMS) business, which focuses on combat vehicle and weapon systems design and manufacturing for the U.S. military, today published its 2022 Economic Impact Report. The report details how the company's network of manufacturing sites, suppliers, and thousands of employees had a $1.9 billion impact on the U.S. economy and served as a critical source of growth and investment in communities across the country.

Through operations at its 12 sites, BAE Systems' ground vehicle and weapon systems product lines contributed to local families and economies by providing more than 5,000 jobs and strategic partnerships with over 2,000 suppliers across 48 states. For example, BAE Systems' sites in Elgin, Oklahoma and Aiken, South Carolina, key ground vehicle production sites, each contributed more than $50 million to the economy in 2022.

"Our vast network of sites and strong supplier base are important to the economic prosperity of the local communities we live and work in," said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' CMS business. "As BAE Systems continues to prioritize investments in its industrial network to build the next generation of ground vehicles and weapon systems for our customers, our backbone to produce and innovate—both now and in the future—remains these 12 sites. As part of our community-driven nature, these sites also continue to look for opportunities to give back to their communities, resulting in tangible improvements to the places our people call home."

Beyond the workplace, BAE Systems and the 5,000 employees within CMS are proud to support organizations that create positive initiatives in their communities or take part in community outreach that focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, military service members and veterans, and many other people-driven missions. Across the sites, CMS furthered its local impact through:

More than $580,000 in combined donations to local organizations.

Nearly 1,700 volunteer hours for community causes and non-profits.

To view the 2022 CMS Economic Impact Report, click here. For more information about the ground vehicles and weapon systems from CMS, click here.

