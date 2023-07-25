New products join line of more than 100 varieties of fresh and convenient salad kits and blends

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing quest to bring exciting, innovative flavors to the category, Fresh Express® , the brand leader in value added salads, today announced its newest salad kit, French Blue Cheese, and three new offerings in its line of best-selling chopped salad kits: French Bistro, Smokehouse, and Twisted Caesar Enchilada.

Fresh Express Launches Salad and Chopped Kit Flavors Inspired by Beloved International Cuisine (PRNewswire)

With international flavors continuing to trend, and growing consumer demand for convenience in the kitchen1, the new Fresh Express products make it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy flavors inspired by cuisine from around the world, right at home.

A recent study2 conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Fresh Express found that over a third of Americans (36%) claim Mexican is their favorite international flavor profile, followed by Italian (32%) and Chinese flavors (25%). Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they feel like a professional chef when using international ingredients in their cooking.

"At Fresh Express, we pride ourselves on our commitment to innovation and growing the value-added salad category," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "By keeping our finger on the pulse of consumer trends and culinary preferences, we can continue bringing unique products to market, featuring the flavors and premium ingredients consumers crave, with our fresh salad greens at the heart of every recipe."

The survey also found that that 69% of Americans would be more likely to prepare international or international-inspired dishes, like enchiladas (25%), if they were easier to make.

Enter Twisted Caesar Enchilada, the latest addition to the Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kits line, which combines the popular Caesar salad with an unexpected yet delicious flavor twist.

Twisted Caesar Enchilada Caesar Chopped Salad Kit: a simple blend of crisp green leaf and iceberg lettuce, chili lime tortilla crisps, crispy sweet corn kernels, a Mexican cheese blend, and green enchilada Caesar dressing.

According to Datassential, French food appears on more than 25% of U.S. restaurant menus and brioche is on 17% of restaurant menus – and is projected to keep growing. These insights, along with others, led Fresh Express to develop two new French-inspired salad kits:

French Bistro Chopped Salad Kit : a blend of iceberg and green leaf lettuce, shredded carrots and red cabbage, crunchy garlic brioche croutons, shaved Romano cheese, and honey Dijon dressing made with real honey.

French Blue Cheese Salad Kit: baby spinach, spring mix, red cabbage and carrots with aromatic blue cheese, crunchy garlic brioche croutons, and a savory French blue cheese dressing.

Although international flavors continue to trend, 35% of Americans have the most love for the flavors of their home country2. When asked which ingredients they would add to make a dish taste better, 39% said bacon and more than a quarter (27%) said BBQ sauce2. The new Fresh Express Smokehouse Chopped Kit delivers on these ingredient and flavor preferences.

Smokehouse Chopped Kit: crunchy BBQ croutons and shredded smoked gouda, a blend of crisp iceberg, green leaf, red cabbage, and carrots, with a smoked bacon dressing.

The new Fresh Express products join the brand's more than 100 varieties of fresh and healthy salad kits and blends, with inspiring new recipes like the French Bistro Monte Cristo Sandwich, Chicken Enchilada Crunch Wrap, and Sheet Pan BBQ Chicken. These new recipes expand the library of more than 330 recipes on the brand's website providing consumers with even more ways to enjoy delicious, nutritious and convenient salads every day, no matter where in the world their tastebuds want to go.

Fresh Express salad products have a suggested retail price of $3.99 and are available now in the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide. For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

1 Food Industry Association, Power of Produce 2023 Report

2 Survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who cook regularly commissioned by Fresh Express and conducted by OnePoll, May 2023

