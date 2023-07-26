4B Marketing and Vation Ventures Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Revenue and Drive Results in the Technology Ecosystem

DENVER, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4B Marketing, a B2B marketing industry leader, and Vation Ventures, a recognized technology ecosystem innovator, have announced a groundbreaking partnership that leverages each company's unique strengths, creating mutual benefits and driving substantial tech channel growth.

4B Marketing Logo (PRNewswire)

4B Marketing, a B2B marketing leader, and Vation Ventures, a technology ecosystem innovator, have announced partnership.

Vation Ventures has built an extensive network - connecting VCs, emerging tech companies, channel partners, distributors, and top IT executives. Vation provides those constituencies with research and advisory services, platforms for identifying and making connections within the technology ecosystem as well as go-to-market consulting services.

4B Marketing is a full-service B2B branding and marketing agency that has revolutionized the industry by tying business outcomes like revenue, risk, cost, cash flow, and asset utilization to marketing.

Vation Ventures will benefit from this partnership by leveraging 4B Marketing's channel marketing and branding expertise and comprehensive delivery capabilities. This includes generating clients and pipelines for emerging technology companies, creating end customers and pipelines through the reseller channel, and driving awareness of Vation's ecosystem around CHaaS, research capabilities, and advisory services.

4B Marketing will capitalize on the opportunity to drive results more consistently into the emerging technology space and participate cohesively in the ecosystem.

Greg Peters, 4B Marketing President, and CEO, said, "4B is elated to partner with Vation Ventures. We've been fans of their work and impressed by their technology ecosystem expertise for many years, specifically their extensive expertise in LPs, VCs, emerging technologies, and the overall technology channel. We are proud and honored to bring revenue acceleration to their ecosystem alongside modern sales and marketing strategies and practices to drive business outcomes for our shared clients."

Dave O'Callaghan, Vation Ventures Partner and Co-Founder, added, "4B Marketing and Vation Ventures have had a close relationship since the founding of both businesses. We're thrilled to codify the relationship with this strategic partnership. Vation Ventures is a strong player in the emerging technology, finance, and startup sectors, with direct access to Fortune 100 technology leadership. 4B Marketing's approach to sales and marketing modernization allows us to accelerate revenue for the clients in our ecosystem."

This partnership marks a new era for both companies and showcases the limitless potential that can be achieved through strategic collaboration in the ever-evolving technology sector.

About 4B Marketing

With more than 25 years of experience in the tech channel, 4B Marketing is an outcomes-focused agency seeking partners and projects aligned with our values. Because while positive business outcomes are our ultimate goal, we won't compromise our integrity or yours to get there. We understand what drives you and your business. And we have the tools, expertise, knowledge, and resources to surpass your loftiest goals.

About Vation Ventures

Vation Ventures specializes in cutting-edge technologies and trends to help organizations stay ahead of their competitors in today's fast-paced world. We aim to empower innovative businesses by providing them with the necessary tools, insights, and support to fuel their growth and maintain a competitive advantage.

We work with Fortune 500 companies, venture capital firms, startups, channel partners, OEMs, and end-users worldwide, providing a unique combination of powerful tools, technologies, and a dynamic ecosystem. Our comprehensive suite of services includes a research platform for rapid sourcing of leading technologies, a research department for unparalleled insights, custom-tailored innovation, and go-to-market consulting services, and an extensive global network of CXOs, VCs, and entrepreneurs.

At Vation Ventures, we take pride in assisting visionary leaders in revolutionizing their innovation strategies. We are an extension of your team, working together to help your organization reap the rewards of innovation, outpace the competition, and emerge as a trailblazer in your industry.

For more information about the partnership, please contact Sam Grise at 303.907.6412 or via email at sam@4bmarketing.com.

Contact:

Sam Grise

4B Marketing

303.907.6412

sam@4bmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4B Marketing