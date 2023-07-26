Akima Subsidiary Awarded Contract to Support Ninth Air Force

RiverTech will provide critical operational planning in support of U.S. Central Command requirements

HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a contract to provide critical operational planning, systems engineering, global force management, training, and integration services to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Director of Operations, A3, Operational Planning Teams, in direct support of U.S. Central Command requirements. The award has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $11 million if all options are exercised.

"This newest contract adds to RiverTech's broader portfolio of programs that provide direct, strategic operational planning support to U.S. Army Central Command and U.S. Army Futures Command," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "We are honored to partner with the Ninth Air Force to assist them with planning and operational functions as part of their larger, integrated campaign to deter and defeat regional aggressors and global competitors."

The contract was awarded under the OASIS Small Business Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Pool 1 contract. RiverTech will develop technical input for the Joint Operations Plans and execution system and will facilitate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare planning. In support of this mission, RiverTech subject matter experts will also provide command and control incident response management, order of battle database management, systems engineering for the Joint Data Network, and improved exercise planning and training support.

About RiverTech, an Akima Company

RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex operational and mission challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services from mission support to enterprise IT services, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

