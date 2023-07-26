ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $5,615,000 and $11,143,000 for the same periods in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $1.44 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $0.75 and $1.49 per share in the same periods in the prior year.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP"), grew organically by $14.8 million or 4.9% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2023 and $145.8 million or 13.5% since June 30 , 2022. Loan interest income increased $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, despite the second quarter of 2022 being aided by $283,000 in PPP fees.

Loans to other financial institutions increased to $38.8 million as of June 30, 2023 , compared to $37.4 million as of June 30, 2022 . Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations and the interest rate fluctuates with the national mortgage market. This balance is short term in nature with an average life of under 30 days. Management believes the short-term structure and low credit risk of this asset is advantageous in the current rate environment.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $103.5 million or 4.8% as of June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased $33.1 million or 1.6% compared to March 31 , 2023. The decrease in deposits since June 30, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities or other investments. Deposit outflows have stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 with monthly growth of deposits in May and June of 2023. In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2023 , approximately $39 million or 38% of the trailing 12 month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department.

"Our excellent asset quality, core loan growth and strong pipeline of commercial and residential construction and development loans is due to the success of our experienced lending team. With increased competition for deposits, managing costs and liquidity is a key focus of our management team. We are being proactive with our customers to retain and grow core deposits and thoughtful with our wholesale funding strategy. The yield on our earning assets will continue to improve as our assets reprice over time which will help offset recent increased funding costs. Our team is engaging with customers and proving that our value is more than an interest rate." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5,615,000 and $11,143,000 for the same periods in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $1.44 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.75 and $1.49 per share in the same periods in the prior year. The increase in deposit costs during the first half of 2023 has negatively impacted earnings, offset by higher interest income from higher interest rates on loans and organic loan growth.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, increased $73.8 million as compared to March 31, 2023. The asset growth during the second quarter is due to an increase in cash of $21.6 million, an increase in core loans of $14.8 million or 4.9% annualized during the second quarter of 2023, and an increase in loans to other financial institutions of $38.8 million in second quarter of 2023. Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations, and interest rates fluctuate with the national mortgage market. This balance is short term in nature with an average life of under 30 days. Management believes the short-term structure and low credit risk of this asset is advantageous in the current rate environment. Asset growth from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 of $123.5 million is due to an increase in cash of $36.5 million and an increase in core loans of $145.8 million or 13.5%.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $103.5 million or 4.8% as of June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased $33.1 million or 1.6% compared to March 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits since June 30, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities or other investments. Deposit outflows have stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 with monthly growth of deposits in May and June of 2023. In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $39 million or 38% of the trailing 12-month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department. During the second quarter of 2023, ChoiceOne borrowed $160 million from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). This program provides a 1-year term at a fixed rate with the ability to prepay at any time without penalty. Collateral pledged is U.S. Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities valued at par. The interest rate on the BTFP borrowings as of June 30, 2023 is 4.71% and fixed through May of 2024. Management elected to use the BTFP over other funding options due to the favorable interest rate and terms offered. When compared to an alternative borrowing at the FHLB at 5.56%, savings on a one-year time horizon is expected to be approximately $1.4 million dollars.

The cost of deposits has increased to 0.98% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.62% and 0.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, due to rising short term interest rates and is expected to continue to increase as deposits reprice. ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs and expects rates paid on deposits to continue to lag the federal fund rate. Uninsured deposits total $700.3 million or 34.4% of deposits at June 30, 2023. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, increased $1.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to the decline in deposit balances and the increase in rates on borrowings. As a result, total cost of funds increased to 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.25% in the second quarter of 2022. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the BTFP and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity to account for deposit fluctuations. At June 30, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $791.7 million.

On June 30, 2023, ChoiceOne recorded a provision benefit of $250,000 largely due to the impact of improvements in the FOMC forecast for unemployment and GDP growth exceeding the provision required for loan growth. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.15% compared to 1.24% on March 31, 2023. The liability for expected credit losses on unfunded loans and other commitments increased by $165,000 during the second quarter of 2023 due to growth in committed but unfunded loans. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.02% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.15%. As of June 30, 2023, the non owner occupied loans secured by office balance was $29.8 million or 2.4% of the core loan balance. Of this office CRE subset, $8.0 million or 27.0% is secured by medical facilities. The average office loan balance is under $1.0 million and all office loans were performing as of June 30, 2023.

Shareholders' equity totaled $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023, up from $166.5 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decline in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale. ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2023, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million and a fair value of $11.2 million. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2022.

Total noninterest income declined by $120,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in the prior year. This was largely due to a decline of $748,000 in gains on sales of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year. With the rapid rise in interest rates, refinancing activity has slowed and the rate environment for mortgage loans has become increasingly competitive. This decline was offset by reduced losses on the sale of securities and a smaller decline in the change in market value of equity securities. Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.

Total noninterest expense increased $721,000, or 2.7%, in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in total noninterest expense was largely related to inflationary pressures on employee wages and benefits. ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools. ChoiceOne launched an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients during the first quarter of 2023. This new platform targets mid-sized businesses and municipalities who require enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities. Management believes that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,810



$ 55,189



$ 40,296

Securities Held to Maturity



420,549





422,876





429,675

Securities Available for Sale



542,932





554,306





582,987

Loans held for sale



8,924





3,603





10,628

Loans to other financial institutions



38,838





-





37,422

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,210,808





1,195,518





1,073,973

Premises and equipment



29,085





28,633





29,122

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



44,510





44,241





43,774

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



2,304





2,557





3,358

Other assets



49,020





43,017





49,024





















Total Assets

$ 2,483,726



$ 2,409,886



$ 2,360,205





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 544,925



$ 554,699



$ 578,927

Interest-bearing deposits



1,490,093





1,513,429





1,559,577

Brokered deposits



51,370





37,773





-

Borrowings



160,000





85,000





7,000

Subordinated debentures



35,385





35,323





35,140

Other liabilities



22,713





14,950





13,101





















Total Liabilities



2,304,486





2,241,174





2,193,745





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,534,658 at June 30, 2023, 7,521,749 at March 31, 2023, and 7,503,072 at June 30, 2022



172,880





172,564





171,804

Retained earnings



67,281





64,026





59,728

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(60,921)





(67,878)





(65,072)

Shareholders' Equity



179,240





168,712





166,460





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,483,726



$ 2,409,886



$ 2,360,205



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,



June 30,





2023



2022



2023

2022

Interest income





















Loans, including fees

$ 15,978



$ 12,523



$ 30,851

$ 24,821

Securities:





















Taxable



5,378





3,522





10,291



7,029

Tax exempt



1,389





1,559





2,824



3,214

Other



571





62





748



76

Total interest income



23,316





17,666





44,714



35,140

























Interest expense





















Deposits



5,056





996





8,332



1,779

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



621





2





1,226



3

Other



1,548





379





2,053



748

Total interest expense



7,225





1,377





11,611



2,530

























Net interest income



16,091





16,289





33,103



32,610

Provision for credit losses on loans



(415)





-





(106)



-

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



165





-





(119)



-

Net Provision for credit losses expense



(250)





-





(225)



-

Net interest income after provision



16,341





16,289





33,328



32,610

























Noninterest income





















Customer service charges



2,271





2,353





4,538



4,542

Insurance and investment commissions



172





233





368



438

Gains on sales of loans



540





887





943



1,691

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





(427)





-



(427)

Net gains on sales and write downs of other assets



133





1





136



172

Earnings on life insurance policies



269





254





532



534

Trust income



196





176





380



354

Change in market value of equity securities



(385)





(327)





(322)



(683)

Other



289





280





581



655

Total noninterest income



3,485





3,430





7,156



7,276

























Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits



7,837





7,537





15,920



15,143

Occupancy and equipment



1,507





1,518





3,150



3,143

Data processing



1,681





1,578





3,363



3,322

Professional fees



619





559





1,240



1,069

Supplies and postage



197





166





388



357

Advertising and promotional



155





147





304



279

Intangible amortization



253





322





505



604

FDIC insurance



220





225





520



450

Other



1,104





1,105





2,178



2,480

Total noninterest expense



13,573





13,157





27,568



26,847

























Income before income tax



6,253





6,562





12,916



13,039

Income tax expense



1,040





947





2,070



1,896

























Net income

$ 5,213



$ 5,615



$ 10,846

$ 11,143

























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.69



$ 0.75



$ 1.44

$ 1.49

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.69



$ 0.75



$ 1.44

$ 1.49

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26



$ 0.25



$ 0.52

$ 0.50



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 16,091



$ 17,012



$ 17,366



$ 17,338



$ 16,289

Net provision expense



(250)





25





150





100





-

Noninterest income



3,485





3,671





3,749





3,047





3,430

Noninterest expense



13,573





13,995





13,215





13,416





13,157

Net income before federal income tax expense



6,253





6,663





7,750





6,869





6,562

Income tax expense



1,040





1,030





1,066





1,056





947

Net income



5,213





5,633





6,684





5,813





5,615

Basic earnings per share



0.69





0.75





0.89





0.77





0.75

Diluted earnings per share



0.69





0.75





0.89





0.77





0.75



End of period balances

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 1,273,152



$ 1,214,186



$ 1,194,616



$ 1,141,319



$ 1,129,439

Loans held for sale (1)



8,924





3,603





4,834





8,848





10,628

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



38,838





-





-





70





37,422

PPP loans (3)



-





-





-





-





1,758

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,225,390





1,210,583





1,189,782





1,132,401





1,079,631

Allowance for loan losses



14,582





15,065





7,619





7,457





7,416

Securities available for sale



542,932





554,306





546,896





546,627





582,987

Securities held to maturity



420,549





422,876





425,906





428,205





429,675

Other interest-earning assets



41,032





30,999





15,447





21,744





9,532

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,277,665





2,222,367





2,182,866





2,137,895





2,151,633

Total assets



2,483,726





2,409,886





2,385,915





2,363,529





2,360,205

Noninterest-bearing deposits



544,925





554,699





599,579





599,360





578,927

Interest-bearing deposits



1,490,093





1,513,429





1,518,424





1,557,294





1,559,577

Brokered deposits



51,370





37,773





-





-





-

Total deposits



2,086,388





2,105,901





2,118,003





2,156,654





2,138,504

Deposits excluding brokered



2,035,018





2,068,128





2,118,003





2,156,654





2,138,504

Total subordinated debt



35,385





35,323





35,262





35,201





35,140

Total borrowed funds



160,000





85,000





50,000





-





7,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



11,985





-





-





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,748,833





1,671,525





1,603,686





1,592,495





1,601,717

Shareholders' equity



179,240





168,712





168,874





156,657





166,460



Average Balances

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 1,218,860



$ 1,202,268



$ 1,169,605



$ 1,128,679



$ 1,076,934

Securities



1,053,191





1,059,747





1,072,594





1,079,584





1,098,419

Other interest-earning assets



41,075





19,452





14,809





45,210





40,728

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,313,126





2,281,467





2,257,008





2,253,473





2,216,081

Total assets



2,422,567





2,391,344





2,373,851





2,389,550





2,361,479

Noninterest-bearing deposits



534,106





566,628





605,318





593,793





578,943

Interest-bearing deposits



1,472,990





1,530,313





1,522,510





1,576,240





1,555,721

Brokered deposits



49,679





12,762





-





-





-

Total deposits



2,056,775





2,109,703





2,127,828





2,170,033





2,134,664

Total subordinated debt



35,352





35,290





35,230





35,168





35,095

Total borrowed funds



144,231





63,122





36,773





2,414





5,765

Other interest-bearing liabilities



3,763





-





-





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,706,015





1,641,487





1,594,513





1,613,822





1,596,581

Shareholders' equity



171,912





167,952





160,284





164,758





177,085



Performance Ratios

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

Return on average assets



0.86 %



0.94 %



1.13 %



0.97 %



0.95 % Return on average equity



12.13 %



13.42 %



16.68 %



14.11 %



12.68 % Return on average tangible common equity



18.31 %



20.64 %



26.63 %



21.96 %



18.87 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.86 %



3.09 %



3.15 %



3.15 %



3.02 % Efficiency ratio



65.92 %



65.40 %



60.15 %



61.06 %



61.43 % Cost of funds



1.29 %



0.79 %



0.59 %



0.35 %



0.25 % Cost of deposits



0.98 %



0.62 %



0.47 %



0.29 %



0.19 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



1.69 %



1.08 %



0.82 %



0.48 %



0.34 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



7.22 %



7.00 %



7.08 %



6.63 %



7.05 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



4.83 %



4.52 %



4.57 %



4.07 %



4.49 % Full-time equivalent employees



380





376





376





383





380



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.2 %



13.5 %



13.8 %



13.7 %



13.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.5 %



10.7 %



11.1 %



10.9 %



11.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.8 %



11.0 %



11.4 %



11.2 %



11.3 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.7 %



7.7 %



7.9 %



7.6 %



7.5 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7 %



13.0 %



13.0 %



12.8 %



12.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2 %



12.5 %



12.5 %



12.3 %



12.2 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2 %



12.5 %



12.5 %



12.3 %



12.2 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.7 %



8.7 %



8.7 %



8.3 %



8.1 %

Asset Quality

2023 2nd

Qtr.



2023 1st

Qtr.



2022 4th

Qtr.



2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 67



$ 28



$ (12)



$ 59



$ 185

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.07 % Allowance for loan losses

$ 14,582



$ 15,065



$ 7,619



$ 7,457



$ 7,416

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 3,156



$ 2,991



$ -



$ -



$ -

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.15 %



1.24 %



0.64 %



0.66 %



0.66 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 1,581



$ 1,596



$ 1,263



$ 1,197



$ 1,242

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 1,847



$ 1,726



$ 2,666



$ 2,628



$ 2,714

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.15 %



0.14 %



0.22 %



0.23 %



0.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.11 %



0.11 %



0.11 %

