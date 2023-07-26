Premier LogiTech Chooses ReverseLogix for Comprehensive, "Shop Floor" Configuration, Returns and Repairs Solution

Technology provider will strengthen repairs, kitting, order processing and asset management operations with end-to-end returns management platform



BURLINGAME, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced Premier LogiTech ("Premier") has selected the ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS) to manage its shop floor operations for technology and consumer products. This includes repairs, configuration services, kitting, order processing and asset management, with eventual expansion to asset management for Premier's largest customers.

The ReverseLogix solution has a proven track record of reducing costs, speeding up processes, and allowing flexibility.

As returns become a critical factor in customer satisfaction, providers must think holistically about their services. With the ReverseLogix solution and partnership, Premier cements its reputation for excellence with a scalable RMS platform that manages the entire product lifecycle. Processes are streamlined for faster configuration, shipping enablement, returns inspection and repairs, as well as for supporting sustained growth and market adaptability. Unprecedented visibility into shop floor work in process during configuration, as well as returns data enable leaders to quickly pinpoint issues, track and compare key cost and sustainability metrics, and ultimately ensure exceptional levels of service.

"Our customers have high expectations when it comes to speed, flexibility and service, and we thoroughly vetted partners that could live up to that," said Scott Paul, CEO of Premier LogiTech. "The ReverseLogix team and solution have a proven track record of reducing cost, speeding up processes, and allowing flexibility to meet our customers' specific needs."

"As costs increase and sustainability concerns grow, Premier is leading the industry with operations that smartly address the lifecycle of a product from technical configuration to return or repair," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "We are proud to partner with them and optimize this critical part of both the supply chain and the customer experience."

About Premier LogiTech

Premier LogiTech ("Premier") is an award-winning Dallas-based provider of integrated technology solutions. Premier is specialized in supporting full lifecycle of consumer electronics from 3PL and value-added forward configuration service to complete value-recovery through repair & refurbishment services including forward and reverse transportation management services. It manages millions of technology and consumer products used by multiple industries and can effectively and efficiently integrate with nearly any organization's global supply chain. Premier is focused on creating custom solutions that fit within customers' operations and budget, while delivering customers' products simply and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.premierss.com/

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

