Simplicity Partners with Vince Munno through the Acquisition of Universal Financial Consultants

SUMMIT, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced that Universal Financial Consultants ("UFC") has officially joined Simplicity Group and Vince Munno becomes the Group's newest partner. The day-to-day operations of UFC will continue to be managed by Mr. Munno and his leadership team.

Launched more than 30 years ago, UFC is a Florida-based insurance marketing organization that helps advisors increase their production through their Marketing Advisors into Millions Program and specializes in providing innovative financial strategies with a focus on leveraging life insurance through premium financing to help clients optimize their financial investments.

"Simplicity is thrilled to increase our alignment with UFC. We have worked closely with Vince and his organization for many years and are proud to now call him 'partner,'" said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Just as UFC will benefit from Simplicity's group-wide services and resources, we know that UFC's marketing expertise will add valuable resources and value to our team."

Vince Munno added, "The opportunity to increase our alignment with Simplicity provides immediate benefits to our agents and advisors, as well as to our staff. Specifically, we know our agents and advisors will embrace the additional products and marketing resources available to them -- particularly in the annuity space -- now that we are part of Simplicity. We are excited and we know that this business combination best positions UFC for success as we embark on the next phase of our growth."

About Universal Financial Consultants

Universal Financial Consultants (UFC) is an insurance and investment consulting organization that specializes in providing state-of-the-art, turn-key sales strategies to financial advisors across the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.ufc.bz/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

