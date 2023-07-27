Maker's Mark® Launches New Global Campaign: "Make Your Mark"

Rooted in the brand's legacy of blazing new trails in Bourbon, debut creative prompts fans to break conventional wisdoms in the pursuit of progress

LORETTO, Ky., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark® Bourbon is proud to announce the launch of its new global brand campaign, "Make Your Mark," which creates a singular lens for all aspects of brand building the world over. The campaign launch is a defining moment as Maker's Mark pursues its ambition to become an iconic global American whisky brand, expanding on its strong leadership position in North America.

"Make Your Mark" is rooted in the brand's purpose-driven mindset and values that have been consistent since its founding in 1953. The campaign serves to inspire others to ask, "what if?" and challenge convention to make their mark in the world, much like Maker's Mark has within the American whiskey industry.

"To us at Maker's Mark, this is more than just a campaign; it's our entire brand ethos and experience," said KK Hall, Global Brand Vice President of Maker's Mark. "When our founders Bill Sr. and Margie Samuels created Maker's Mark in 1953, they didn't just want to make another bourbon – they wanted to make a better bourbon. And they were brave enough to push conventional boundaries to craft something they were proud to share. That spirit lives on in everything we do, and we're excited for the 'Make Your Mark' campaign to be a beacon of this mindset for whisky fans around the world."

"They Say" – the debut film content of the brand campaign – delivers bold, cinematic creative unlike anything else in the American whiskey category, while reinforcing the handmade nature that has always differentiated Maker's Mark. "They Say" offers a cinematic compilation of vignettes showcasing the possibility that awaits when we break from conventional wisdom in pursuit of progress.

Debuting in the United States today, followed by Canada in August and a global rollout in 2024, the hero film will take 30-second, 15-second and six-second forms for use in television, over-the-top media (e.g. Hulu, Roku), online video (e.g. YouTube), digital and social media. The creative was developed by Leo Burnett under the leadership of Executive Creative Director Sam Shepard. "They Say" was directed by award-winning music video and commercial director Henry Scholfield.

"Maker's Mark was born when its founders bravely lit their 170-year-old family recipe on fire," said Shepherd. "What's even more impressive is how that same energy still permeates through everything Maker's Mark does today. It was incredibly fulfilling to work with a team as unafraid to do things differently as the team at Maker's Mark."

In addition to the debut film creative, the global campaign includes the relaunch of the brand's global website and consumer ambassador program. The global brand experience will be further supported with limited-edition product releases, media and talent partnerships, retail programming, experiential and PR as it is embedded in additional markets in 2024.

Breaking convention in pursuit of progress is not new to Maker's Mark. It was the first bourbon distillery to open its doors to the public, pioneering the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. In a world of automation and efficiency, Maker's Mark maintains handmade touchpoints including hand-dipping every bottle in iconic red wax. Further, the brand pioneers social and environmental initiatives as a force for good and Maker's Mark Distillery is a Certified B Corporation.

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark continues to make its bourbon the same way. That time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Gold medal at the esteemed International Spirits Challenge in 2022. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series, Maker's Mark Cask Strength and Maker's Mark Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. Today, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

