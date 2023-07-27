Univar Solutions Adds Kalsec® Inc. Advanced Hop Ingredients to its Portfolio Through New Distribution Agreement

Customers in the United States are the latest to benefit from the growing distribution relationship between the two global companies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today an expanded distribution relationship with Kalsec® Inc. for advanced hop ingredients in the United States. This latest agreement adds to the current partnership that includes distribution of Kalsec's natural taste and sensory, colors, and food protection solutions in Mexico, Colombia, and Europe.

"It's a pleasure to work closely together with Kalsec to bring innovative and high-quality natural ingredients to savvy food customers across the globe," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "In 2023, we are excited to continue our successful collaboration by adding their advanced hop products to our specialty ingredients portfolio and offering strategic solutions and further flexibility to our customers. We have dedicated industry resources and the infrastructure to support brewing and distilling, including incredibly talented sales and product management professionals, Solution Centers which function as hubs for innovative beverage formulations, an unparalleled geographic footprint, and advanced logistics capabilities, all designed to support the growth and success of our customers and suppliers."

Kalsec is recognized as a leader in hops innovation and has been providing the brewing and beverage industries with advanced hop solutions for more than 40 years. Kalsec's line of advanced hop ingredients now available through Univar Solutions includes hop acids, kettle aroma extracts, customized blends, neat hop oils, and hop flavoring. Their HopRival® natural hop extracts uniquely crafts blends of 100% hop-derived oils to deliver hop flavor and aroma to brewed beverages reliably in every batch, every time. The groundbreaking Lupulock™ encapsulated hops oils are a natural alternative that enables brewers to accelerate production and reduce waste while delivering consistent, authentic flavors, and aromas.

"We are thrilled to partner with Univar Solutions in the beverage space," said Joanne Martz, senior vice president of hops and food protection business units for Kalsec. "It is not a surprise that we're seeing rapid innovation in the beverage market. Beverages, including beer and other brewed beverages, require sophisticated organoleptic properties, and therefore solutions to innovate ingredients and improve processes are needed to support customer demand and market needs more than ever before. Combining Kalsec's advanced hop solutions with Univar Solutions' technical expertise, portfolio, and capabilities enables us to better support customers in the growing craft beer and other markets."

Deep, distinctive colors, and flavors are an essential aspect of consumer expectations in choosing beverages. Univar Solutions' scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of beverage products through its food Solution Centers and test kitchens while working to fulfill the Company's vision to help keep people healthy, fed, clean, and safe. Univar Solutions also delivers enzymatic solutions to brewing customers. Enzymes are natural catalysts that speed up critical steps in the brewing process. Going beyond traditional beer boundaries, enzymes can help brewers innovate by creating new tastes and claims, maintaining consistent production, and developing premium offerings.

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is leading global commodity and specialty chemical distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hop solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer…naturally. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories, and sales teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good and to support our purpose: Unlocking the potential of people, science, and nature to nourish the world. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com .

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic conditions, particularly fluctuations in industrial production and consumption and the timing and extent of economic downturns increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by, and costs associated with, our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and changes in tax laws; potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; transportation related challenges, including increases in transportation and fuel costs, changes in our relationship with third party transportation providers, and ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality issues; delivery failures or hazards and risks related to our operations and the hazardous materials we handle, potential inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; possible impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the global economy, our employees, customers, vendors and suppliers, and our business, results of operation and financial condition; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations may be impacted as a result of evolving regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs and the availability of requisite financing and changes in carbon markets; and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

