All Access, Golf Travel & Events Acquires TripNerd, Elevating the Travel Experience to New Heights

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Access Golf Travel & Events, a prominent leader in providing extraordinary golf and event experiences, is excited to announce its acquisition of TripNerd, the #1 fan concierge service company in the event industry. This exciting merger brings together two trailblazers in the event and travel domain, aiming to create unparalleled golf travel and event experiences for enthusiasts worldwide.

The collaboration between All Access and TripNerd represents a significant milestone in their shared pursuit of delivering unparalleled experiences at major sporting events across the globe. Additionally, it opens up new realms of possibilities for golfers seeking unforgettable journeys on the fairways. By combining TripNerd's innovative event services with All Access' expertise in curating exceptional golf experiences, customers can now expect a seamless fusion of excitement and convenience in their golf adventures.

Ryan Gano, the CEO and Owner of All Access, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, saying, "At All Access, our commitment has always been to work intimately with clients to curate bespoke excursions and provide exceptional golf travel and event experiences. With the acquisition of TripNerd, we are taking that commitment to the next level. We are thrilled to welcome Jason Driscoll, the visionary behind TripNerd, to our team as President of All Access Events. His wealth of knowledge and passion for creating the ultimate fan experience will be an invaluable asset as we continue to craft incomparable experiences for our clients."

TripNerd has gained widespread recognition for its dedication to customer satisfaction and its guarantee of delivering exceptional experiences. With a 100% guarantee for all tickets and services provided, TripNerd ensures that customer expectations are not only met but exceeded. Their expertise in event execution and client entertainment allows customers to enjoy every moment without requiring professional knowledge. By integrating TripNerd's innovative platform with All Access's extensive network of premium golf destinations, clients will gain access to an extraordinary range of experiences, ensuring that each journey is meticulously crafted to perfection.

Jason Driscoll, the CEO and Owner of TripNerd, also expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are beyond thrilled to join forces with All Access. Together, we will offer travel and event enthusiasts the highest level of service, expertise, and attention to detail. We will create unforgettable journeys that exceed expectations and fulfill your bucket list."

Both All Access Golf Travel & Events and TripNerd are committed to maintaining the exceptional quality and personalized touch that both brands are known for. This partnership is expected to fuel continuous innovation and elevate the customer experience, delivering unforgettable golf adventures that surpass expectations.

For those interested in learning more about All Access Golf Travel & Events, they can visit their website at www.allaccessgte.com . Similarly, to explore more about TripNerd, individuals can find further information on their website at www.tripnerd.com .

