NULASTIN® Welcomes Felipe Jimenez, PhD as Chief Science Officer

The Colorado based company taps leading global elastin expert to helm research and development alongside product innovation efforts

DENVER and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the science-backed leading hair care brand known for its groundbreaking Elastaplex® Technology, is thrilled to welcome Felipe Jimenez, PhD, to the team as Chief Science Officer. The industry veteran will lead R&D and product innovation, bringing with him a packed resume within the personal care industry.

Felipe Jimenez, NULASTIN Chief Science Officer (PRNewswire)

As one of the world leaders in Elastin Discovery Science, Felipe, holds over 30 patents on elastin regeneration. He is passionate about bringing results-based hair and skin care products to market, continually researching and writing, as demonstrated by his 12 peer-reviewed, original research journal articles.

Formerly of Benchmark Cosmetic Laboratories (a KDC/One company) and Guthy-Renker, Jimenez boasts an impressive track record of building out robust technology pipelines and intellectual property portfolios for the development of high-value medical and personal care products.

With a proven track record of leading successful product development projects from concept to launch, as well as managing profitable regulatory affairs, R&D, and licensing operations, joining the NULASTIN® team came as a natural fit. Dr. Jimenez has spearheaded the novel technology used by the brand that supports the body's ability to anchor the hair follicle "bulb" to the scalp via the elastin root system, promoting natural hair growth with less shedding.

"This is a dream come true having Felipe as part of the NULASTIN® family, rounding out our C-Suite with another Hispanic industry innovator at the helm" said Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO. "As a science-backed company rooted in elastin replenishment, this partnership is pure perfection."

"I've been a long-time colleague of Leah's and have admired her speciality elastin focus at NULASTIN®. I look forward to bringing additional ideas and advancements to the table as we continue to build out a line of revolutionary products. This is just the beginning, as we combine forces to enter new markets and technologies," says Jimenez.

With Jimenez joining the leadership team, NULASTIN® will continue to disrupt the beauty industry through novel, clinically-proven, elastin replenishment products for lash, brow, hair, and skin through its bio-evolutionary Elastaplex®Technology that restores "the youth protein" elastin.

About NULASTIN®

NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

CONTACT: Jacqueline@nulastin.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NULASTIN