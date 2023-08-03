Sara Orr Joins CrossMed Healthcare as Chief Marketing Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossMed Healthcare, an industry-leading healthcare staffing agency, is excited to announce the newest addition to its executive team, Sara Orr, as Chief Marketing Officer.

Sara Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of CrossMed. (PRNewswire)

CrossMed Healthcare, an industry-leading healthcare staffing agency, is excited to announce the newest addition to its executive team, Sara Orr , as Chief Marketing Officer.

With over a decade of experience in the healthcare staffing industry, Orr brings extensive expertise and a proven track record of success in marketing and division alignment. Her knowledge of lead generation, marketing strategies, and emerging technologies will undoubtedly elevate CrossMed to strengthen its market position and reach new heights of success. Orr will oversee the Marketing Department while helping shape the company's overall vision as an executive leader.

"Sara has established herself as one of the foremost marketing experts in the healthcare staffing industry and adding her to our executive team raises the bar here at CrossMed," Bridget Weber, CEO, said. "Beyond her ability to drive the CrossMed marketing efforts and take our branding to a new level, Sara is a consummate professional and an innovative thinker with unmatched integrity and character. She is a perfect fit for the CrossMed culture."

Orr shares, "I'm thrilled to join CrossMed as our vision and missions align. Data and innovation drive me, so having the opportunity to join a company that believes in cutting-edge technology with unlimited abilities for growth was appealing. When asked to join the team, CrossMed's leadership, diversity of experience, and remarkable reputation were impossible to resist."

Previously, Orr was part of a team that created Pulse, a healthcare traveler connection mobile app and launched a new marketplace based on putting travelers first with complete transparency. She has also spoken at conferences like Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on the value of marketing and teaching up-and-coming marketers while serving on the Board of American Marketing Association (AMA). In early 2022, Orr saw an opportunity to take her expertise and founded a new marketing agency specializing in providing marketing strategies in the staffing industry.

At CrossMed Healthcare, we are committed to helping traveling healthcare professionals find assignments across the country. Guided by our unwavering core values of being humble, accountable, and relentless, we are devoted to fostering opportunities for compassionate individuals and empowering them to thrive both personally and professionally.

Our dedication to excellence has earned us well-deserved recognition. We take immense pride in being recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Omaha" in 2023, a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace experience. Additionally, our distinction as one of the "Top 15 Healthcare Staffing Agencies in the United States" by BluePipes underscores our continuous efforts to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry.

As a woman-owned and operated company, we hold diversity and equality in high regard, creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossMed Healthcare