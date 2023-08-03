Two Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named to Benchmark Litigation List of Top Lawyers 40 & Under

Kasi Chadwick and Colin Watterson considered among the nation's best and brightest young attorneys

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP announced today that partners Kasi Chadwick and Colin Watterson have been selected for inclusion in the Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under listing, a guide to the most notable up-and-coming litigation attorneys in the U.S.

Benchmark Litigation is the only attorney-ranking publication to focus solely on litigation. Released annually, the 40 & Under guide highlights what it calls "the best and brightest law firm partners" in the country. Honorees are selected though a rigorous analysis of their casework, combined with peer and client reviews.

"Kasi and Colin are true assets to our firm and our clients," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "They are incredibly skilled and hardworking litigators, and our firm is very proud to see them recognized in this way."

Ms. Chadwick, who became a firm partner in January 2023, is an experienced trial lawyer whose casework includes commercial litigation, employment, personal injury and professional responsibility matters. She has also served as in-house counsel for the Landry's organization. She is the former chair of the Litigation Section of the Houston Bar Association and has been named to Texas Lawyer magazine's list of Rising Stars, Best Lawyers' list of Ones to Watch and Texas Super Lawyers' list of Texas Rising Stars.

Mr. Watterson, who also became a partner in January 2023, is an accomplished trial lawyer with a broad range of commercial litigation experience. He focuses on energy, real estate and technology. In addition to his Benchmark Litigation honor, he has also been named to The Best Lawyers in America list of Ones to Watch. He received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and, prior to entering private practice, clerked for Judge John Rogers of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo and Sacramento, Calif., the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at https://www.hicks-thomas.com.

