Keurig Dr Pepper Names Interim Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the appointment of Monique Oxender as Interim Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, reporting to Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort and joining the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). In this role, Oxender will oversee the Company's corporate responsibility, government affairs, corporate communications and internal communications work. She succeeds Maria Sceppaguercio, who had previously announced her planned retirement and will stay as an advisor to the Company through the end of year.

Oxender has been with KDP for more than 11 years, most recently as Senior Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer, where she designed the organizational and strategic framework for the Company's ambitious corporate responsibility platform. Under her leadership, the Company has made significant progress against its commitments through cross-functional collaboration and multi-stakeholder partnerships. Prior to joining KDP, Monique served in leadership roles with Ford Motor Company, overseeing supply chain sustainability programs and working with a wide range of external stakeholders.

Commenting on the announcement, Bob Gamgort stated, "Monique has built a best-in-class corporate responsibility function at KDP, and she is a dynamic leader who delivers strategic plans that create value for all stakeholders. I'm excited to collaborate with her and our executive leadership teams on further enhancing our corporate reputation and sharing our growth story."

He continued: "On behalf of our ELT and Board, we thank Maria for her significant accomplishments over the past five years as her leadership has been an integral part of our success, and we are grateful that she'll continue as an advisor."

Oxender holds an MBA and a master's degree in Resource Ecology from the University of Michigan and bachelor's degrees in Biology and Spanish from Miami University. She is a member of the Board of Directors for World Coffee Research and on the Strategic Advisory Council for The Erb Institute, a partnership between the Ross School of Business and the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

