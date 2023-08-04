Stagwell (STGW) to Present at 3rd Annual Rosenblatt Technology Summit

Penn to discuss AI Marketing Transformation and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming 3rd Annual Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. Additionally, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud will host a session to educate investors on how Stagwell infuses AI into its product suite, including a demo of PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI tool aimed at PR professionals.

Stagwell Marketing Cloud will also host a demo of PRophet, its generative and predictive AI tool for PR professionals

