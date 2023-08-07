DEADLIEST DAY FOR U.S. DRIVERS IS AUGUST 7TH

New interactive crash map commissioned by Nextbase Dash Cams visualizes NHTSA data, showing fatal crashes by locale and time period across America

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August 7th is the single deadliest day of the year to drive American roads, according to a new interactive crash map commissioned by Nextbase , the world's leading dash cam brand. The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map – which will debut at https://nextbase.com/crash-map later this week – brings to life the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), allowing users to easily view fatal crash counts across the United States by locality (state, county, region) and time period (week, day, second), raising awareness of the dangers we all face when stepping into a vehicle.

"Our mission at Nextbase is to leverage information technology to make the world's roads safer for everyone," said Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety for Nextbase. "The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map is a tool for data analysis and visualization that we hope will inspire more Americans to place greater focus and effort on safe driving."

Nextbase's analysis of the 39,500 crashes reported by NHTSA during 2021 found that 177 crashes occurred on August 7th, more than on any other day across all 12 months of that year. Although on-road dangers are frequently associated with major holidays and expected increases in drunk driving incidents, or with the treacherous conditions of winter snow and ice, five of the top-ten most deadly driving days on American roads occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the unofficial bookends of summer and the summer driving season.

Date Total crashes August 7 177 June 5 162 September 11 161 May 15 160 October 29 160 July 4 159 October 16 159 November 6 158 September 4 157 July 31 156

Drunk, drugged, distracted and drowsy driving, and, of course, speeding are all major factors that contribute to car crashes across the U.S., and NHTSA estimates that traffic fatalities rose once again in early 2022.

The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map will be available on Wednesday, August 9 at https://nextbase.com/crash-map. For more information on Nextbase Dash Cams, visit nextbase.com .

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with more than 55% market share in Europe. The brand is also at the head of its category in North America just two years after introduction to the marketplace. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers, experienced in rigorous demands and testing expectations, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, bringing high-quality dash cams that are backed, supported and tested by a team of technical engineers who always have the driver and safety of the road top of mind. Nextbase can be found in more than 8,100 retail locations in North America and Canada including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, and Amazon. Additionally, Nextbase offers a broad range of solutions for consumer, fleet and automotive manufacturers including Lexus, Toyota, Hyundai and more. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

