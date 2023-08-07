WEKA Appoints Iris Hermelin As Its First Chief People & Culture Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, announced today that Iris Hermelin was named the company's first Chief People & Culture Officer. Reporting to WEKA cofounder and CEO Liran Zvibel, Hermelin will be responsible for the company's global human resources organization, recruiting and talent development, and shaping its culture and employee experience.

"As WEKA continues to scale rapidly in the face of record growth and impressive customer demand, investing in our people and culture is a top priority," said Zvibel. "Iris brings deep experience and considerable expertise in recruiting top talent, building high-performing teams, and developing an organizational culture aligned to strategic business objectives that will be invaluable to supporting the next phase of WEKA's growth trajectory."

Hermelin brings over two decades of experience in human resources and recruiting to WEKA, working with public and privately held growth-stage companies. She joins the company from AnyRoad, a leading experiential marketing platform provider, where she served as Chief People Officer.

Before joining AnyRoad, Hermelin held several HR and recruiting leadership roles, most notably at Lyft, where she served as the Head of Talent Acquisition and People Ops for the company's autonomous vehicle division, building it from a team of seven people to more than 400, and supported its acquisition by Toyota. She also founded and ran a boutique technology recruiting firm in the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly a decade.

Hermelin studied at the University of Haifa in Israel, earning dual bachelor's degrees in human resources and organizational behavior and anthropology.

"As AI continues to evolve and more organizations look to harness its incredible potential, WEKA is making a profound impact on the businesses and research organizations it serves worldwide," Hermelin said. "I'm honored to have an opportunity to partner with WEKA's leadership team, which is deeply committed to investing in its people and culture, and excited to help this disruptive company execute its ambitious vision by contributing to its future growth."

About WEKA

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. We help organizations transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software solution purpose-built for hybrid cloud in the AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements for next-generation workloads running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

