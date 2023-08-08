Medtronic to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https://news.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to discuss results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its second, third, and fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and Thursday, May 23, 2024, respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:









Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626



(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medtronic plc