TruSkin® and Kylie Cantrall Collaborate to Revolutionize Skincare for a New Generation

The singer/songwriter, actress and social media content creator becomes the first brand ambassador

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-powered skincare brand TruSkin® announces their first brand ambassadorship with rising star actress and singer Kylie Cantrall. The two will work in collaboration with one another on new product launches, social media initiatives, and overall brand vision, and the partnership will culminate in a special, limited-time holiday gift set curated by Kylie herself.

Kylie Cantrall (PRNewswire)

Plant-powered skincare brand TruSkin® announces its first brand ambassadorship with rising star Kylie Cantrall .

"As someone who has had a skin care regimen since I was 9 years old, I've always placed such an importance on using safe and clean products," Kylie said. "That's exactly why I'm partnering with TruSkin®! Their plant powered formulas and nourishing ingredients give my skin the nutrition it needs to glow and shine."

A longtime fan of the brand, Kylie has already been organically talking about TruSkin® products on Instagram and TikTok, where she has a combined 6.8 million followers. Kylie is a beauty girl — it's her number one category focus right now — and loves to play with her look, but at the end of the day the most important thing is skincare and skin health. Kylie's use of TruSkin® products models the importance of taking care of your skin and using clean ingredients starting as a young adult, and perfectly encapsulates the brand's "skin friendly, skin nutrition" motto.

"TruSkin®'s brand purpose is pioneering skin nutrition, and Kylie has the power to inspire and educate a whole new generation of skincare users," said Wellbeam CEO Chris Marschall. "Our partnership grew from mutual admiration – Kylie was already a fan of our #1 online rated Vitamin C Serum, and we appreciated her honesty, creativity and work ethic as an actress, songwriter and social media content creator. Our partnership allows TruSkin® to work closely with Kylie to help make skin nutrition understandable and accessible to all."

For more information, visit TruSkin.com or follow @TruSkin on Instagram where more details of the partnership will unfold.

About TruSkin®

TruSkin® was founded on the belief that skin health is fundamental to overall health and wellbeing, and is committed to nurturing skin health from the outside in with our purposeful, plant-powered blends, intentionally chosen to work with skin, not against it. With its "skin friendly skin nutrition" motto, TruSkin® formulas are also cruelty-free, dermatologist and clinically-tested, manufactured in the USA, and clean (with no parabens, sulfates, phthalates or PEGs). TruSkin®'s formulas can be used in a customizable way to adhere to all of your skincare needs. From cleansers and toners to serums and moisturizers, there's a product or even a combo of products for every skin type.

TruSkin® is a Wellbeam Consumer Health brand and is available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and other retailers.

About Kylie Cantrall

Kylie Cantrall currently stars as Dani in Disney Channel's hit series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Prior to this role, Kylie played the lead character in Disney's popular series "Gabby Duran and the Unsittables." Her other television credits include "Bizaardvark" and "Raven's Home." At Disney's D23 Expo, it was announced that Kylie will be joining another hit Disney franchise "Descendants: Rise of Red," a reboot of "Descendants," where she will star as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts.

When she was just 10 years old, Kylie was offered her first record deal from Capitol Records and opened for Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone. She later released music videos including "Snake," "Feature from Quavo," and "Sleep Is for Suckas." Through Disney Channel Voices, an initiative that gives multi-talented young stars a platform, Kylie released her music video for "Feeling Some Kinda Way," which has over 25 million views on YouTube. Her debut album will be released later this year through Artist Partner Group, a joint venture with Atlantic Records & Warner Music Group.

CONTACT:

Sophie Reardon

sophie@amp3pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TruSkin