AUXO Announces the Launch of Celsius, 2-in-1 Concentrate and Dry Herb Vaporizer With Superior Vapor Performance

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUXO, the premier provider of high-quality concentrate and flower vaporizers, announced today the launch of Celsius, their new 2-in-1 flagship vaporizer for both dry herb and concentrates, which provides superior vapor performance in seconds.

(PRNewswire)

The AUXO Celsius was crafted with a sleek and eye-catching design. This compact, dual-use dry herb and concentrate vaporizer features a 360° rotatable mouthpiece and a unique airflow window that allows for extremely even heat distribution. Watch the Celsius intro here https://youtu.be/eZeKW8Jarmo.

The vaporizer is suitable for use with both flower and wax, and switching between the two modes is very simple. The expertly engineered concentrate chamber can be intuitively dropped into the oven for clean, separated use, making dabbing just as easy as vaping flower.

Celsius utilizes triple heating technology to evenly release the rich aromas and flavors of users' herbs and concentrates to their fullest potential. The patented technology heats up in as fast as just 6 seconds for an effortless consumption experience.

With 4 different heat settings and a customizable Pro Mode, users have the freedom to control their session preferences as simply, or as advanced as they wish. Pro Mode allows connoisseurs to take absolute control through the AUXO App and allows full customization of the device's heating curve for up to three minutes, enabling dynamic temperature variation.

Celsius is the pinnacle of AUXO's dry herb vaporizer line and lives up to the same incomparable standards of manufacturing and performance as prior models. For more information, visit https://www.auxo-official.com/products/celsius.

Please visit https://www.auxo-official.com/ to stay up-to-date on AUXO's future announcements.

About AUXO

At AUXO, our primary focus is on retaining natural and pure flavors through cutting-edge technology. Backed by an industry leader with world-class manufacturing systems and resources, AUXO aims to set new standards for the portable vaporizer market.

Learn more about AUXO at https://www.auxo-official.com/ as well as on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AUXO