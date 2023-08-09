Fingerlings Spread Positivity with "Go Bananas for Friendship" Campaign

WowWee's Global Hit Brand Returns with New Characters and Heartwarming Features to Inspire Fans Worldwide

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerlings encourage the world to Go Bananas for Friendship on August 11th to celebrate "Fingerlings Friday'' with the help of YouTube megastars, Jordan and Salish Matter, along with 150 additional content creators. Staying true to their message of Friendship @ Your Fingertips, the campaign celebrates the new heart-to-heart connection feature, a fresh twist on the bestselling play pattern that saw Fingerlings win the 2018 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award.

With a new heart-to-heart connection, Fingerlings by WowWee Go Bananas for Friendship! Available wherever toys are sold. Pictured: Harmony (PRNewswire)

One of the Hottest Toys of Year, Fingerlings by WowWee are back with new features and a heart-to-heart connection.

Jordan and Salish Matter anchor the campaign with a hilarious and heartwarming transformation challenge. Additional creators will join in to spread friendship and inspire good deeds. "We're taking the core values that have always been a part of this brand, and bringing them to life by showing fans how all these small but meaningful good deeds add up to something huge," said Andrew Yanofsky, Head of Marketing and Operations for WowWee.

Named one of the hottest toys of the summer by The Toy Association and Clamour, and a crowd favorite at last month's Toy Insider Sweet Suite event, Fingerlings are packed with exciting new features including fuzzy fur on their heads, posable tails, and a heart that glows when you place them on your finger!

An early launch in the UK is proving that this message of positivity is resonating with consumers. "Fingerlings are already on pace to more than double the sales we had predicted," says Mark Hunt, UK Marketing Director of Character Group. "We are extremely pleased with the results so far."

"Fingerlings are designed with friendship and positivity at their core. Their heart-to-heart connection makes them the perfect sidekick and companion!" said Sydney Wiseman, Vice President of Brand Development and Creative Strategy at WowWee, and creator of Fingerlings.

Fingerlings are available now at all major retailers for $14.99 MSRP. Stay tuned for new characters and Fingerlings toys to collect this fall – including Lulu the Unicorn!

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings® - the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit https://www.wowwee.com .

