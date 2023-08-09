Welcome to The Convenience Tour: 7-Eleven Releases Golf-Themed Merch on 7Collection™

Because you can't play 18 without 7 and 11

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all golf pros, caddies and people who look great in argyle: 7-Eleven Inc. just dropped a golf-inspired merch collection for brand fans who want to look good and feel good when hitting the range. Whether you're an avid player or a dedicated spectator, swing by 7Collection.com – the retailer's online merchandise store – to shop The Convenience Tour capsule and tee off in style:

Because you can’t play 18 without 7 and 11 (PRNewswire)

Drive the Dress Code. Grab your club-approved polos for the links or relax poolside post-round with crops, tanks and Ts.

Find Your Shade. Stay cool and look cool in the summer heat with ballcaps, bucket hats and snapbacks.

Drive. Chip. & Gulp.™ Birdie your way through the course with these lucky 7 golf balls and tees.

Swing with Flair. Take your fairway 'fit to the next level with Convenience Tour patches, pins and socks featuring our vintage rooster logo from the late 1940s.

Keep it Chill. Shield your drinks from the sun with a can cooler or use a traditional soft-sided cooler to keep your Big Gulp® chilling in your golf cart.

"We know our brand fans are also big sports fans, so we're excited to launch our first-ever 7Collection drop centered around the sport of the summer… golf!" said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Now when avid or aspiring golf enthusiasts stop at our stores to fuel up before a day on the course, they can also look fresh on the fairway with streetwear-inspired designs in our signature colors."

For those playing a full 18, don't forget to stay cool with an ice-cold Slurpee® drink – or drinks – for your entire crew. For a limited time, buy one Slurpee drink and receive a small for FREE* at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores. Hole-in-one? Celebrate by getting your favorite frozen beverage delivered directly to you with 7NOW® Delivery. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Stay cool on the course all summer long with 7-Eleven.

*Offer valid thru 10/31/23. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

media@7-11.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.