XLCS Partners advises White Distribution & Supply in sale to AFC Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to White Distribution & Supply, LLC (WDS), a portfolio company of Slate Capital Group, in its sale to AFC Industries (AFC), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital.

Founded in 1984 and based in Muscatine, Iowa, WDS provides a broad range of products, inventory management, and LEAN solutions to customers who are themselves leaders in their respective markets. The company supplies production fasteners, packaging, adhesives, safety products, production consumables, MRO items, and more for their customers with 12 nationwide locations.

XLCS represented WDS in 2016 in its acquisition by Slate Capital Group, a private equity investment group based in Baltimore, Nashville, and Cincinnati, that partners with lower-middle market companies.

Headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, AFC Industries is a dynamic organization dedicated to providing supply chain management solutions on small components and tooling for a diverse base of manufacturers and assemblers across a broad range of industries. Through its experienced team and global resources, AFC excels at making customer manufacturing and assembly processes more efficient and cost-effective.

"This is our third completed transaction with XLCS," shared Erik Ginsberg, Slate Capital Group Managing Partner. "We chose them to advise us on WDS due to their deep expertise in the fastener industry coupled with their well-executed process from start to finish. We are thrilled at the outcome."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to WDS, and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner and Matt Crabtree, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed June 1, 2023.

