Black Hat USA 2023: Resecurity Redefines Cyber Security with Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA) a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide is excited to announce its participation in Black Hat USA 2023, the world's premier information security event. The event is scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 10, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

Black Hat USA, now in its 26th year, has consistently been an event for top-notch professionals and experts in the cybersecurity industry to come together and share their knowledge, expertise, and cutting-edge solutions. Resecurity is thrilled to be part of this esteemed event and looks forward to engaging with peers, customers, and security enthusiasts alike.

"We are delighted to participate in Black Hat USA 2023, one of the most prestigious events in the cybersecurity world," said Gene Yoo, the CEO of Resecurity. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our latest innovations and next-generation cybersecurity platform delivered as a service (PaaS). Resecurity empowers organizations to stay ahead of cyber threats and safeguard their digital assets, as well as redefine their approach to cybersecurity"

Resecurity will be present at its Booth #781 to showcase the latest cybersecurity technologies and engage with visitors, clients and partners.

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity received a Gold Winner recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive industry categories such as Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Threat Hunting, and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com. www.resecurity.com.

About Black Hat USA

Black Hat USA is the world's leading information security event, providing attendees with the very latest in research, development, and trends. The event brings together professionals from all over the world to connect and learn from the brightest minds in cybersecurity.

For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.blackhat.com/review-board.html

