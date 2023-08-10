Bsquare Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Stable operating results; Exploring strategic options

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Total revenue was $6.5 million, a decrease of $1.6 million or 20% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Gross profit increased by $0.1 million from the previous quarter and operating expenses increased by $0.3 million. Loss from operations was $0.7 million, a $0.3 million decline from the first quarter operating loss. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $33.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

On a year-to-date basis, loss from operations was $1.1 million, an improvement of $0.5 million compared to the same period in 2022. Year-to-date net loss was $0.3 million compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in 2022.

Bsquare Corporation also announced today that they have been working with Telegraph Hill Advisors, an investment bank that specializes in IoT, to explore strategic options.

"With Telegraph Hill's assistance, we initiated a process to explore strategic options for creating shareholder value," said Ralph C. Derrickson, Bsquare President and CEO. "While the process is running we will continue to operate the company as efficiently as possible and seek opportunities to demonstrate the potential of SquareOne as the basis for a high-margin SaaS business," added Derrickson.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Compared to First Quarter 2023

Revenue for the quarter was $6.5 million , a decrease of $1.6 million or 20%. Partner Solutions revenue decreased by $1.5 million , while Edge to Cloud revenue decreased by $0.1 million .

Second quarter gross profit was $1.4 million , a slight increase from the prior quarter. The improvement was primarily due to the favorable impact of changes to Microsoft's incentive earnings program.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.0 million , an increase of $0.3 million from the prior quarter. The increase was due to a decrease in Microsoft co-op marketing funds (which offset marketing expense) and an increase in professional fees.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $0.7 million compared to the first quarter loss from operations of $0.4 million .

The Company continues to execute a short-term, laddered investment strategy designed to employ available cash while maintaining liquidity as strategic options are explored. Interest income for the quarter totaled $0.4 million .

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 248,509 shares for approximately $0.3 million . In total, we have repurchased 731,004 shares for $0.9 million .

Net loss for the quarter was $0.3 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to the first quarter net loss of $0.1 million , or $0.00 per diluted share.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $33.4 million on June 30, 2023 , a decrease of $2.3 million compared to December 31, 2022 . The liquidity decrease was driven by changes in working capital and share repurchases.

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended





June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



Quarter-

over-

Quarter

Change



June 30, 2022



Year-over-

Year

Change

Revenue:







































Partner Solutions

$ 5,751



$ 7,267



$ (1,516)



$ 9,353



$ (3,602)

Edge to Cloud



774





874





(100)





1,041





(267)

Total revenue



6,525





8,141





(1,616)





10,394





(3,869)

Total gross profit

$ 1,372



$ 1,285



$ 87



$ 1,599



$ (227)

Gross margin (1):







































Partner Solutions



22 %



15 %



7.0





13 %



9.0

Edge to Cloud



17 %



24 %



(7.0)





34 %



(17.0)

Total gross margin



21 %



16 %



5.0





15 %



6.0

Total operating expenses

$ 2,024



$ 1,733



$ 291



$ 2,278



$ (254)

Net loss



(260)





(71)





(189)





(625)





365

Per basic and diluted share



(0.01)





0.00





(0.01)





(0.03)





0.02

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 13,534



$ 7,741



$ 5,793



$ 37,846



$ (24,312)





Notes: (1) Quarter-over-quarter change and year-over-year change represent percentage point change.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased by $3.9 million . Partner Solutions revenue decreased $3.6 million while Edge to Cloud revenue decreased $0.3 million .

Gross profit decreased $0.2 million driven by the Partner Solutions segment.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.0 million , a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $0.7 million , which was flat compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net loss for the quarter was $0.3 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the call dial 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 10180813. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com .

About Telegraph Hill Advisors

Telegraph Hill Advisors is a leading technology-focused boutique investment bank that provides strategic M&A and capital markets advice to growth-oriented technology companies. They build value for clients through their substantial domain knowledge, extensive industry relationships and strong ties within the technology investment community. Focus sectors include: enterprise software, AI/ML, communications technology, IoT, digital media and marketing technology. Telegraph Hill is headquartered in San Francisco and serves clients throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. For further information, please visit www.telehilladvisors.com or contact: Phillip B. Courten, Managing Director at phillip@telehilladvisors.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to identify or advance strategic options, express or implied statements we make regarding the stability of our business, expected improvements to our IoT and software offerings, expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business and on our customers and vendors; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

BSQUARE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023



December 31,

2022

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,313



$ 35,414

Restricted cash



221





221

Short-term investments



19,831





7

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50 at June 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022



4,338





3,985

Contract assets



262





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



544





410

Total current assets



38,509





40,037

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



659





813

Right-of-use lease assets, net



1,170





1,297

Other non-current assets



24





24

Total assets

$ 40,362



$ 42,171

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Third-party software fees payable

$ 3,616



$ 4,073

Accounts payable



247





414

Accrued compensation



406





430

Other accrued expenses



183





232

Deferred revenue



126





201

Operating lease



373





362

Total current liabilities



4,951





5,712

Deferred revenue, long-term



—





9

Operating lease, long-term



908





1,051



















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par value: 37,500,000 shares authorized: 19,843,845 and

20,337,906 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively



172,002





172,558

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,062)





(1,053)

Accumulated deficit



(136,437)





(136,106)

Total shareholders' equity



34,503





35,399

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 40,362



$ 42,171



BSQUARE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue:































Partner Solutions

$ 5,751



$ 9,353



$ 13,018



$ 18,485

Edge to Cloud



774





1,041





1,648





1,641

Total revenue



6,525





10,394





14,666





20,126

Cost of revenue:































Partner Solutions



4,507





8,106





10,694





15,658

Edge to Cloud



646





689





1,315





1,386

Total cost of revenue



5,153





8,795





12,009





17,044

Gross profit



1,372





1,599





2,657





3,082

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



1,741





2,022





3,190





4,165

Research and development



283





256





567





517

Total operating expenses



2,024





2,278





3,757





4,682

Loss from operations



(652)





(679)





(1,100)





(1,600)

Other income (expense), net



392





54





769





87

Loss before income taxes



(260)





(625)





(331)





(1,513)

Income taxes



—





—





—





—

Net loss

$ (260)



$ (625)



$ (331)



$ (1,513)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.01)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.07)

Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic and diluted



19,946





20,406





20,070





20,426



































Net loss

$ (260)



$ (625)



$ (331)



$ (1,513)

Other comprehensive loss































Foreign currency translation, net of tax



(5)





(51)





(10)





(48)

Total other comprehensive (loss) income



(5)





(51)





(10)





(48)

Comprehensive loss

$ (265)



$ (676)



$ (341)



$ (1,561)



