Legendary Makeup Artist Kevyn Aucoin's Contouring Techniques Come to Life with New Signature Sculpting Sticks Collection

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Simplifies Sculpting For a New Generation with a Three-Part Collection of Customizable, Versatile Sticks

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cosmetics company Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is unveiling its latest innovation in makeup artistry - the NEW Signature Sculpting Sticks Collection .

As an homage to the original contour authority, Kevyn Aucoin, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty continues the iconic makeup artist's legacy, carrying forward his expertise and legendary techniques with the launch of these exclusive, high-performing contouring products.

Crafted with skin-loving formulas by professional makeup artists, the Signature Sculpting Sticks Collection makes the artistry of three-dimensional sculpting effortless. These creamy, ultra-blendable sticks make it easy for beauty enthusiasts of every skill level to embrace and define their own features with precision and confidence through light, contrast, and color.

"I'm thrilled to have been part of the development of Kevyn Aucoin Beauty's latest collection, which not only empowers but also simplifies the process of sculpting and defining your features," said Drita Paljevic, Head Makeup Artist at Kevyn Aucoin Beauty. "The collection's seamless blending, effortless application, and versatile range of tones cater perfectly to crafting a personalized contour ritual, regardless of whether you're a professional makeup artist or just a dedicated beauty enthusiast."

The personalized 3-part collection is comprised of dewy highlights, creamy matte contrasts, and vibrant color sticks:

THE LIGHTING STICK ($53) : Embrace the "glow-from-within" look with these lighting sticks utilizing Kevyn's legendary highlighting technique. Available in 2 shades. Embrace the "glow-from-within" look with these lighting sticks utilizing Kevyn's legendary highlighting technique. Available in 2 shades.

THE CONTRAST STICK ($53) : Perfect for adding angle, depth, structure and definition to your unique beauty features. Available in 4 shades. Perfect for adding angle, depth, structure and definition to your unique beauty features. Available in 4 shades.

THE COLOR STICK ($53) : Add the finishing touch to your contour with this buildable cream blush for a natural and radiant complexion. Available in 3 shades. Add the finishing touch to your contour with this buildable cream blush for a natural and radiant complexion. Available in 3 shades.

With a range of shades that work with all skin tones, the sticks unlock infinite possibilities for makeup enthusiasts of all skill levels to customize their individual contouring ritual and deliver a long-lasting professional-grade finish. Each sold separately.

"Empowerment, self-expression, and enhancing what makes us authentically beautiful was the core of Kevyn Aucoin. We are proud to be carrying on his inspirational legacy and iconic contouring techniques with the launch of these Signature Sculpting Sticks. These sticks are not just tools; they are instruments of empowered expression." added Paljevic.

Kevyn Aucoin was a makeup artist who authored several industry-defining books with makeup techniques, including facial contouring. He pioneered the use of facial contouring in popular culture, a technique that was relatively unknown at the time but had been trailblazed and used in drag culture and stage makeup for decades prior.

Owning your own beauty through the artistry of contrast, light, and color is at the heart of his namesake brand, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty. Prior to launching the brand in 2001, Aucoin's work graced the pages of countless fashion editorial publications and adorned an impressive roster of high-profile celebrities and models. He is considered to be one of the greatest makeup artists of the modern age.

All the Signature Sculpting Sticks are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free, talc-free, and fragrance-free. The Signature Sculpting Sticks are now available at select retailers and online at www.kevynaucoinbeauty.com .

Stay tuned for the introduction of new product launches coming soon. For more information, visit Kevyn Aucoin Beauty's website and follow on Instagram at @kevynaucoin .

ABOUT KEVYN AUCOIN BEAUTY

In 2001, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty emerged under the creative vision of the legendary makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin. Prior to establishing his eponymous brand, Kevyn Aucoin had already made an indelible mark with his extraordinary makeup artistry, gracing the pages of esteemed publications and the faces of numerous celebrities and models. At the heart of Kevyn Aucoin Beauty lies a commitment to self-expression, inclusivity, and excellence. The brand offers a range of high-quality, professional-grade makeup for the eyes, face, and lips and beauty tools and is available for purchase worldwide.

