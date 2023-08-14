Status Labs unveils whitepaper on the transformative role of AI in reputation management

AI is disrupting how search results are generated and accelerating the decline of traditional media channels' influence on reputation management

The role of Wikipedia is expanding as a means of training large language models that are the foundation of popular AI tools like ChatGPT

These technologies are poised to bring both major challenges and opportunities for the field of public relations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Labs, the industry leader in digital reputation management and a subsidiary of Millbrook Companies, has released today a first-of-its-kind whitepaper titled "AI and the Future of Reputation Management." In it, Status Labs co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Darius Fisher explores the significant implications artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) will have on the reputation management and public relations industries.

The whitepaper looks at numerous facets of how AI tools, and the LLMs that serve as their foundation, are shifting how the public accesses information on companies and individuals to form their opinions and guide decision-making and what that means for the practice of public relations. With the integration of AI, PR firms can harness these insights to craft more effective communication strategies, predict potential crises, and manage online reputations proactively.

"AI has the potential to level the playing field and give someone just starting their career in PR the vast knowledge and wisdom of an all-powerful artificial intelligence," Fisher said. "However, it's not just about the technology, but how we use it. At Status Labs, we're focused on leveraging AI's capabilities to enhance our strategies and deliver the best outcomes for our clients."

The whitepaper also highlights how AI can be used to create high-quality, personalized content at scale. It goes on to explain that by generating such tailored content, businesses can better connect with their audiences, build trust, and foster a positive online reputation.

Another key insight from the whitepaper is the growing importance of data privacy in the age of AI. As AI technology becomes more prevalent in reputation management, businesses will need to prioritize data protection to maintain the trust and confidence of their clients.

Jesse Boskoff, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Status Labs, adds, "Our industry is on the brink of another revolution, similar to the digital shift we saw two decades ago. We're committed to staying at the forefront of this change, ensuring our team and our clients are prepared for what's to come."

The final section of the whitepaper discusses the ethical considerations of using AI in reputation management. It emphasizes that while AI offers many opportunities for advancement, it must be used responsibly and ethically to ensure the fair treatment of all parties involved.

Headquartered in Austin, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Hamburg, Status Labs is an industry leader in reputation management. The agency has for more than a decade served as a key partner for Fortune 500 corporations, multibillion-dollar startups, and high-profile figures seeking to manage their online reputation, improve their digital footprint, and thrive in our increasingly digital world. Status Labs works alongside its sister companies, Sensei Advisory and BLP, to offer clients a full-spectrum reputation management offering complemented by strategic communications and advisory services and best-in-class growth marketing tactics.

"AI and the Future of Reputation Management," co-authored by Fisher and Status Labs technical writer Will Kidder, PhD, is available for download on the Status Labs website .

ABOUT STATUS LABS

Status Labs is the industry leader in online reputation management. Founded in 2012, Status Labs helps companies, individuals, and institutions improve their online reputations through expert digital consulting, SEO and media relations strategies. Our work is propelled by a unique blend of experienced talent and innovative strategies, providing in-depth assessments and sophisticated approaches to accomplish clients' digital reputation objectives. To learn more about Status Labs, visit StatusLabs.com .

ABOUT MILLBROOK COMPANIES

Millbrook is a family of three distinct teams: Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory. Named after the company's landmarked Austin headquarters, Millbrook builds niche, forward-thinking teams that collaboratively work together to support our clients and help overcome any marketing, media, communications, or business challenge. We pride ourselves on offering unparalleled service and domain expertise within the verticals in which we operate. As a company, we aim to build a better future for our people, clients, and community. To learn more about Millbrook, visit MillbrookCompanies.com .

