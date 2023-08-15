Abstrakt Marketing Group Appears on Inc. 5000 List for the 9th Time, and Abstrakt Cloud Solutions for the 1st Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Abstrakt Marketing Group ranks No. 4,246 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking gives a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This year, two Abstrakt companies are represented on the Inc 5000 list. This is the 9th time Abstrakt Marketing Group has been named. The company ranked 4,246th on the overall list, 61st in Missouri, and 400th fastest-growing company in the Advertising & Marketing category.

Abstrakt Cloud Solutions, a subsidiary of Abstrakt Marketing Group, also cracked the list for the first time this year, residing in the No. 345 spot. Abstrakt Cloud Solutions specializes in Salesforce consulting services and product solutions for both businesses new to the platform and/or need guidance on using it. President of Abstrakt Cloud Solutions, Chris Gooding, says:

"We are honored to have been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country this year. We have grown so much since getting our start in 2017, and cracking the top 500 on this prestigious list shows the dedication and hard work of our entire team. While this is our first time being named, we will strive to remain on it. I am so excited to share this news with my own team and our clients because they are both the reason we made the list."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief, Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The award is just the latest in a long list of accolades for Abstrakt Marketing Group this year. So far in 2023, the company has been named in the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Top Workplaces, Telly Awards, and St. Louis Business Journal Best Places to Work, among others.

