Boston Business Journal names Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Among the Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

Life insurance carrier honored with regional business award for fifth year in a row

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has named Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, an honoree in its annual 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

The Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities.

"It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts – companies who gave $100,000 or more to Massachusetts-based in charities in 2022. Collectively, they gave $423 million in cash contributions – a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones.1

This year 100 companies have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year as noted above. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail, and professional sports.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, along with the other nominees, will be honored at the BBJ's 18th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on Thursday, September 7th at the Seaport Hotel (1 Seaport Lane, Boston).2

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Top Charitable Company for the fifth year in a row," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "As a mutual life insurance company, providing support in a time of need to those we serve – including the communities around us – is a key part of who we are and what we do. We are proud of the commitment and contributions our employees have made to non-profits and worthy causes through our Making An Impact program both in Massachusetts as well as the other states we live and work in, and look forward to continuing to give back."

For more information on the event and how to register to attend, click here.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/. For more on Boston Mutual Life's corporate citizenship program, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contacts

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith.dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual Life News Desk:

bmlnewsdesk@bostonmutual.com

1 Quote courtesy of the Boston Business Journal, 2023.

2 "These are the top 100 most charitable companies in Massachusetts," Boston Business Journal. July 17, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company