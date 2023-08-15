GroundGame.Health Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies

Company Achieves 43% Growth Rate while Meeting Over 164,000 Social Impact Needs

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundGame.Health , the leading solution to connect some of the most challenging populations with the health and social care they need on the ground, is thrilled to announce that Inc. Magazine has named them one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. GroundGame.Health ranks #692 on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The ranking comes on the heels of a 43% growth rate, achieved while meeting over 164,000 social impact needs.

GroundGame.Health is a team of healthcare leaders who have come together to create a platform and process that opens the power of innovation, data-driven insights, and relationships to smash barriers in the healthcare ecosystem. This means resources get to ground level where they amplify and accelerate the missions of community-based organizations to help people who need it most. (PRNewswire)

The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious annual ranking of companies on the rise. GroundGame.Health also broke through the Top 100 in its sector, ranking #60 in the Health Services category.

"We are proudest of achieving this recognition while remaining laser-focused on driving social impact and health improvements," said Susan Rawlings Molina , Co-Founder and CEO of GroundGame.Health. "We're proving that it's possible to close gaps in care and address people's needs on the ground—and to do it at scale."

GroundGame.Health has a HITRUST closed-loop platform that is designed to serve the most difficult-to-engage healthcare populations. Their team has powered the flow of $10 million to community-based organizations who are best positioned to bring a local perspective to improving people's health.

Companies qualify for the Inc. 5000 list based on percentage revenue growth across three years. Inc. Magazine developed the award to recognize privately-held, for-profit companies for fast growth and celebrate the most entrepreneurial leaders in America. GroundGame.Health has a leadership team with decades of healthcare and technology experience, which they are leveraging in service of healthier communities.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In joining this year's list, GroundGame.Health is part of a cohort of companies that has added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. This accomplishment builds on GroundGame.Health's track record of developing trusted partnerships, building top-tier technology, and achieving mission-focused growth.

About GroundGame.Health

GroundGame.Health is a team of healthcare leaders who have come together to create a platform and process that opens the power of innovation, data-driven insights, and relationships to smash barriers in the healthcare ecosystem. This means resources get to the ground level where they amplify and accelerate the missions of community-based organizations to help people who need it most. GroundGame.Health already has proven success with one of the nation's largest payers and hundreds of ground level organizations to improve outcomes, lower costs, and enable people to live their highest quality lives.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GroundGame.Health