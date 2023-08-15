LAUNCHING TODAY: OLEHENRIKSEN DEBUTS DEWTOPIA 25% ACID FLASH FACIAL

Get Brighter, Clearer, Smoother Skin in Just Five Minutes

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform your skin with Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial, a new pro-grade mask from OLEHENRIKSEN. It delivers that covetable post-facial glow in only five minutes—and after just one use.

Achieving a post-facial complexion means skin looks dewy and supple with an ultra-luminous glow. Pores are blurred, texture is softened, and wrinkles appear smoother thanks to Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial. Use it two or three times per week in place of other exfoliants in your nighttime skincare routine. This powerhouse at-home formula effectively resurfaces skin to tackle dullness, discoloration, and uneven texture instantly and over time.

Joining OLEHENRIKSEN'S cult-favorite Transform collection, Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial has the brand's highest concentration of acids yet. It includes 25% AHAs and PHAs to retexturize and brighten, clarifying salicylic acid and plumping hyaluronic acid balanced with 20% aloe juice to calm and condition plus antioxidant-rich Scandinavian Rowanberry Water to hydrate and nourish. Every use creates radiant, clear, smooth skin for spa-worthy results.

Like all OLEHENRIKSEN products, this efficacious formula is also a joy to use. It has the same naturally derived lemon sugar fragrance found in other Transform products plus a cushiony, serum-like texture that envelops skin while the acids get to work. There's a mild tingle and a delightful iridescent finish derived from natural mineral sources. Rinse with warm water to reveal noticeably brighter, clearer, and smoother skin—all in a fast, fun, effective experience that brings the spa right to your home.

"We're incredibly proud to introduce the new Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial to our Transform Collection and the OLEHENRIKSEN product portfolio," says Riva Barak, VP of Product & Technical Development at KENDO Brands. "Our intention was to deliver a mask that would work quickly and efficaciously to transform the complexion. By combining a high concentration of mixed acids (AHAs, PHAs, BHA) with skin plumping hyaluronic acid and nourishing antioxidants, we landed on a balanced yet powerful formula that effectively retexturizes and brightens skin in just five minutes."

PRO TIPS & TRICKS FOR OPTIMAL USAGE:

Use the mask two to three times per week. Leave on for five minutes and rinse off with warm water.

Swap Glow2OH Toner for Dewtopia 20% Acid Flash Facial two to three times per week as your Glow Cycle renew step.

Post "facial," follow with Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer to strengthen the skin barrier. For extra nourishment, you can also add a few drops of HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil to lock in hydration.

Use as a makeup prep step by applying in the morning and follow with the Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 as the high acid concentration can make skin more sensitive to sun.

OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial ($50 USD) will be available online at OLEHENRIKSEN.com and Sephora on August 15, 2023, and in-store at Sephora on August 18, 2023.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLEHENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use—because a happy face is a beautiful face

We are OLEHENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLEHENRIKSEN is CLEAN at SEPHORA, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fenty Skin by Rihanna, Fenty Fragrance by Rihanna, and Lip Lab. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio is distributed in 48 countries worldwide.

