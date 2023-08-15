Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Vaniam Group Ranks Within the Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Vaniam Group Ranks Within the Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Vaniam Group ranks within the 2023 "Inc. 5000," the magazine's annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Vaniam Group has qualified for this prestigious honor.

Vaniam Group is an independent network of healthcare and scientific communication agencies specializing in oncology and hematology. (PRNewsfoto/Vaniam Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Vaniam Group ranking among the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is the latest in many recent recognitions.

"I am humbled and forever grateful to our teams for making this recognition possible," said Deanna B. van Gestel, Vaniam Group's founder and CEO. "Our sustained revenue growth is the happy byproduct of our teams' relentless pursuit of excellence across so many factors, including client service, high-science communications, connectivity across the medical community, and digital engagement."

Jennifer Buffington Herzog, Vaniam Group's President, added: "Vaniam Group is fueled by a passion to help biopharmaceutical innovators and healthcare providers come together to improve patient care, and we will continue to find new ways to help them do so. With growth comes new opportunities to innovate."

Being ranked among the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is the latest in a series of industry recognitions. Vaniam Group has been named to Inc.'s list of "Best Workplaces" for each of the past two years. Also, after a rigorous assessment of the company's leadership team, finances, values, practices, and people, the Tugboat Institute recently renewed Vaniam Group's status as a Certified Evergreen® organization. In addition, Medical Marketing & Media named Vaniam Group as a finalist for its 2023 Independent Agency of the Year award, which will be unveiled in October.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds across oncology, virology, and rare disease. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

