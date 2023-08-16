Halia Therapeutics Opens the Doors of its New Headquarters and Laboratory Facilities in Lehi, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced the opening of its new 20,000 square foot headquarters located at The Summit, on 3900 North Traverse Mountain Blvd., in Lehi, Utah.
Halia Therapeutics will welcome the community to its new facilities on August 22 at 11 a.m. MDT. The new building will:
- House a variety of state-of-the-art research and development lab equipment managed by 18 current, full-time employees and contractors, and dedicated to the development of novel therapies for patients with inflammatory and neurological diseases
- Provide flexibility, integration, and the ability to streamline drug discovery processes
- Add meeting areas to promote collaboration within the company and affiliates
- Create dozens of new jobs, as pipeline programs enter the clinic
- Promote precise environmental control in scientific research with individually temperature-controlled rooms to ensure the highest quality of research while supporting sustainability
This event will include the following:
- Opening ceremony featuring words from David Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics
- Comments from federal, state, and local officials
- Reserved time for interviews
- Facility tour of the laboratory areas and community spaces welcome to all media and community members
Special guests in attendance include:
- U.S. Senator for Utah, Mike Lee
- U.S. Congressman, Burgess Owens
- U.S. Congressman, Blake Moore's Constituent Liaison, Hannah McGuire
- Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity's Managing Director of Strategic Initiatives, Kori Ann Edwards
- Utah State Representative, Kay J. Christofferson
- Lehi City Mayor, Mark Johnson
Where: 3900 North Traverse Mountain Blvd. in Lehi, Utah
When: Tuesday, August 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT
"We are very excited to welcome the community and media to our new headquarters and research facility in Utah, especially as this move brings us back to our roots where our first endeavor as a team, Tolero Pharmaceuticals, originated," said President and CEO David Bearss, Ph.D., "The opening of these new facilities is a testament to our shared vision and unwavering commitment to developing NLRP3 inflammasome-targeted therapeutics to treat chronic inflammation for a variety of diseases. We feel incredibly honored to welcome the esteemed Senator Mike Lee to the special opening of our facilities."
Kelvyn Cullimore, CEO of BioUtah says, "we are proud to be a partner of Halia Therapeutics and we celebrate this milestone with the Halia team. The company is exemplary in its approach to solving the root issue of inflammation that will have impacts on numerous disease indications."
For logistical questions on the day of the event, please contact James Dye, Sr. Director of Strategic Communication at Halia Therapeutics, at (801) 361-7980 or email him at jdye@haliatherapeutics.com.
About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.
Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7 inhibitor, which prevents the assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome and has been shown to disassemble the inflammasome once formed, is currently completing a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
