The Human Bean Ranks 4508 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed its 2023 list of fastest growing companies in America, and The Human Bean is honored to make its debut on the coveted list this year at number 4508. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are thrilled to be named on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time ever," says CEO and co-founder Dan Hawkins. "This recognition is owed to the hard work of our team and our franchise partners, who are collectively committed to The Human Bean's mission of inspiring authentic human connections — with a bean on top."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000, with the fast growth that it requires, is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

Companies on the 2023 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must be based in the U.S., privately held and independent. Inc. will present and celebrate this year's honorees at its annual three-day Conference & Gala in San Antonio in October.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 200 locations open or under development in 21 states.

