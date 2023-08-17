EXACTA SYSTEMS PARTNERS WITH INTERBLOCK TO LAUNCH FIRST ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES (ETG) TO BE POWERED BY HISTORICAL HORSE RACING (HHR) TECHNOLOGY

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta, a leading innovator in HHR gaming solutions, is excited to announce the first-ever electronic table games to be powered by the Exacta Connect HHR system, created in partnership with Interblock. This revolutionary move makes Interblock's acclaimed roulette ETG products the first to incorporate Exacta's open-source HHR system.

"Exacta's open-architecture software, unmatched technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to customer service will enable us to integrate Exacta Connect with Interblock's ETGs seamlessly. This transformation will maintain the award-winning gameplay that has made Interblock's game library the top choice among Casino Operators and Roulette enthusiasts worldwide," said Jeremy Stein, chief executive officer and president of Exacta Systems.

"At Interblock, our goal is to build a company synonymous with innovation and leading table game technology. Our partnership with Exacta creates a unique offering within the HHR sector, taking two innovative companies and combining our best practices to further expand the HHR sector by the end of this year," said John Connelly, Global CEO of Interblock. "We are excited to partner with Exacta and to have the ability to deliver this unique gaming experience."

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

ABOUT INTERBLOCK: Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. With its commitment to quality, invention, and superior service, Interblock delivers unparalleled performance and unforgettable gaming experiences to over 250 jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.interblockgaming.com.

