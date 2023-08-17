Perspire Sauna Studio Announces Multi-Market Texas Development for 15 New Studios

Premiere Infrared Sauna Franchise Maps Out Large-Scale Expansion in Major Texan Territories

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), has been fortifying its footprint in key markets across the country throughout the year, as consumer interest continues to inflate the national conversation. The State of Texas is the latest territory to see significant buildout, with 15 franchise locations currently in development across some of the state's leading cities.

Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio) (PRNewswire)

Highlighting the potential that's existed in Texas for this holistic approach to wellness for years, the new studios include 4 that will be coming to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, 4 to greater Austin, 5 to San Antonio, and 3 to Houston. The single and multi-unit agreements that comprise this level of expansion come at the hands of both pre-existing franchisees as well as franchisees who are new to the Perspire Sauna Studio system.

In fact, Jackie Mendes, who assumed the role of Perspire Sauna Studio's Vice President of Franchise Development this past March after years spent aiding in the global development of the F45 franchise brand, became so enthralled with the culture and benefits of the Perspire concept that she and her husband signed on to become franchisees as well.

"I've always been on a mission to help others live a fit, healthy and empowered life. And Perspire Sauna Studios provides the perfect platform to continue doing just that," Mendes shared. "Not only will this afford my family and I the opportunity to positively impact the health of our community, but it's also a way to diversify our financial portfolio with a business that's simple and easier to scale."

Texas is in the unique position of being one of the country's leaders in economic development and cross-industry expansion. This has factored heavily into the buildout of Perspire's presence in the more populated areas of the state. Given the long-term estimates for the growth of the health and wellness space, Texas is securely on its way to becoming a top American hub for infrared and red light sauna technology.

"Texas has been a warm welcome for us," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "The state has been a big part of our national growth plan. We are committed to expanding our mission to 'ignite the wellness within' in the Lone Star State."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session that they invite guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 150 franchise agreements, with 42 open studios and an additional 20 under development.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact franchise@perspiresaunastudio.com .

