PRIVACY ALERT: Citi Trends Retailer Under Investigation for Data Breach of Employee Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the employee records of Citi Trends, Inc., a Savannah, Georgia-based retailer with more than 600 stores nationwide.

According to Citi Trends, the data breach took place on or around January 14, 2023 and resulted in the theft of personal information provided by employees and prospective employees, including full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, bank and financial account information, routing numbers, and other information shared in connection with employment. Citi Trends began notifying impacted individuals on or around June 22, 2023—more than five months after the data breach.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Citi Trends' security practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a current or former Citi Trends employee and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/cititrends.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

aschubert@sjk.law

Tel: (415) 788-4220

View original content:

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP