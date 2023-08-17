TESORIO NAMED AMONG INC. 5000's FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio, the Cash Flow Performance platform, today announced its position in the top 20% of the respected Inc. 5000 list. This recognition underscores Tesorio as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, a testament to its significant growth and impact on transforming Cash Flow Performance.

Meet the team that is driving Tesorio's innovation and incredible growth. (PRNewswire)

"As Co-founders, Carlos and I set out with a shared vision—to revolutionize the way companies manage their cash flow. We're proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 and the validation it provides that we are on the right trajectory. Our innovative approach has allowed us to create a platform that empowers finance teams to make smarter decisions and drive growth," says Co-founder Fabio Fleitas.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and the rising costs of capital.

"Our primary mission at Tesorio has always been to connect people and data to make cash flow predictable so companies can change the world", says CEO and Co-founder Carlos Vega. "Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list affirms the effectiveness of our approach and fuels our determination to continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in Cash Flow Performance solutions."

Tesorio streamlines finance operations, enhancing cash flow visibility with real-time predictions and automating accounts receivable tasks. The platform helps bring predictability to the most volatile part of cash flow, allowing finance teams to prioritize strategic initiatives and build stronger customer relationships.

Tesorio's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone that reflects the company's dedication to innovation. As the leading Cash Flow Performance platform, Tesorio remains steadfast on its mission to empower finance teams, helping drive smarter decisions and efficiency in cash flow management.

About Tesorio

Tesorio, a leading provider of Cash Flow Performance solutions, is transforming the way businesses handle their cash flow. Its cutting-edge technology offers advanced cash flow tools that include payment prediction, cash flow forecasting, self-service customer payments, invoice matching, and more. Trusted by global organizations such as Bank of America, Box, Veeva Systems, GitLab, and others. Tesorio helps businesses maximize cash flow performance, streamline credit and collections processes, and create better customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.tesorio.com .

CONTACT: Demi Hingeley, demi@tesorio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Tesorio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tesorio