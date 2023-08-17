Tigermed Officially Opens International Headquarters in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigermed (300347.SZ/3347.HK), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing integrated research and development solutions for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industry, officially announced the opening of its International Headquarters in Hong Kong, marking an important and exciting step forward on the path of global operation and corporate development.

Chairman and Co-Founder of Tigermed Dr. Xiaoping Ye, Secretary of Hong Kong Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau Prof. Dong Sun, President and Co-Founder of TIgermed Xiaochun Cao, Deputy Secretary of Hong Kong Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau Lillian Cheong, Director-General of Hong Kong Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises Raymond Fan, Co-President of Tigermed Hao Wu presented at ribbon-cutting ceremony of Tigermed International Headquarters (PRNewswire)

The International Headquarters will enable Tigermed to coordinate and manage global projects more efficiently, drive business expansion, and empower customers on a global scale. Besides, it will bring new energy to the company's service platform, global talent, supporting functions, corporate culture, and beyond.

Tigermed established its Hong Kong office in 2011 and has partnered with local researchers and clinical sites for over a decade to advance various innovative product development. In August 2020 , Tigermed was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), marking the landing of the company's "A + H" dual-capital platform. The opening of Tigermed International Headquarters in Hong Kong demonstrated its strong commitment to expanding research capability and global reach to build a full-spectrum service platform.

As a prominent financial hub in the Asian-Pacific region, Hong Kong holds a significant position in the global healthcare sector with a competitive business environment and excellent culture of innovation. With the support from Hong Kong Innovation, Technology, and Industry Bureau (ITIB), the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), and various stakeholders across the industry, Tigermed International Headquarters was established with high efficiency and is now ready to impact greater clinical development landscape in the region.

Going forward, Tigermed will collaborate with more global innovative enterprises and research institutions, and provide high-quality CRO services for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. With its extensive project experience and comprehensive technology platform, Tigermed will strive to bring in global innovative projects to create a robust R&D system.

"As a leading contract service provider, global development has always been a crucial part of our corporate strategy," said Dr. Xiaoping Ye , Co-Founder and Chairman of Tigermed. "With the International Headquarters going into operation, we will continue strengthening the global presence and leveraging unique global layout to enhance service offerings and the connections with partners worldwide, and serve as a bridge to advance healthcare breakthroughs for patients."

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trial to commercialization, we are committed to moving our customers through their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 100 subsidiaries and 180 service locations, with over 10,000 employees across 50 countries in Asia Pacific , Europe , North & South America and Africa . We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serving unmet patients' needs, and ultimately saving lives.

