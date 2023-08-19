Operation HOPE Launches Relief Effort for Families and Businesses Impacted by Devastating Maui Wildfires

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's leading nonprofit in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced a comprehensive initiative to provide urgent assistance to individuals, small businesses, and communities affected by the unprecedented wildfires that have swept through Maui, Hawaii. In collaboration with local partners, Operation HOPE is mobilizing certified coaches to guide clients through the complex application process for post-disaster federal relief and insurance claims. This vital service is provided at no cost through the Operation HOPE Inside Disaster initiative.

Recent data released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources paints a stark picture of the extent of destruction caused by the wildfires, scorching over 10,000 acres of precious land. These wildfires have not only caused widespread property damage but have also forcibly displaced hundreds of families. Bearing witness to the devastating impact of the Maui wildfires, John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE, expressed heartfelt condolences and an unwavering commitment to supporting the affected families during this challenging period.

"I saw the flames ravage the landscapes we hold dear. The destruction of homes, cherished memories, and natural beauty is truly heart-wrenching," stated, John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Operation HOPE stands steadfast in our resolve to contribute to community restoration and to honor the remarkable resilience of the people of Hawaii. Together, our collective strength will overcome these challenges."

HOPE Inside Disaster is the only financial emergency preparedness and recovery service in the country. Through partnerships with the American Red Cross, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and industry leaders, Operation HOPE deploys in response to federal-declared disasters and serves as a financial advocate for local homeowners, renters, and small business owners. While Operation HOPE does not provide direct financial aid, the non-profit works directly with disaster victims to obtain needed resources and financial help to facilitate recovery. Beyond immediate assistance, Operation HOPE actively educates victims throughout the ongoing restoration and rebuilding efforts, collaborating closely with partners, community members, such as HOPE's 'Coalition of the Willing,' and government agencies.

For more information and assistance, affected individuals are encouraged to contact Operation HOPE Inside Disaster, powered by HOPE Coalition America (HCA).

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has steadfastly advanced America from civil rights to "Silver Rights," empowering millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation through its visionary community uplift model, HOPE Inside. Lauded as the Innovator of the Year by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has impacted over 4 million individuals and facilitated over $4 billion in economic activity within disenfranchised communities. This transformative approach has converted check-cashing customers into banking clients, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into successful owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered survivors. Recognized with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for fostering entrepreneurship, and honored with the prestigious 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by Charity Navigator, Operation HOPE continues to level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. Recently, HOPE launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to drive economic equity. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationhope.

