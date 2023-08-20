NWTN Showcases "New Premium" and the "Next Generation of Mobility" with the Premiere of the Rabdan MUSE at Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance

Pioneering the Era of Passenger Centricity with Smart Passenger Vehicles

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN"), today premiered the Rabdan MUSE, [a model of NWTN's Rabdan brand of electric vehicles ("EV")] and NWTN's vision for the future of mobility, at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California.

MUSE (PRNewswire)

Rabdan is NWTN's premium mobility brand that represents technological innovation, intelligent comfort, seamless power, and noble luxury. The brand integrates the latest cutting-edge technologies in new energy vehicles and is manufactured in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MUSE was created around a pioneering concept developed by NWTN back in 2019, one that is focused on the needs of all the passengers for personalized travel experiences, called "passenger centricity."

For a long time, the automobile industry has focused on the drivers. NWTN foresaw that the combination of "passenger-centric" intelligent technologies and new energy vehicles would open a new segment and change consumers' perception of how the vehicle could enhance their lives.

Passenger centricity is brought to life by a segment of vehicles called Smart Passenger Vehicles ("SPVs"). With avant-garde design at its core and integrating life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technologies and artificial intelligence technologies, SPVs enable passengers to experience the seamless connection between form and function.

MUSE is the first of NTWN's smart passenger vehicles. With its innovations and personalized intelligence, MUSE turns passenger centricity into reality.

MUSE is an acronym that stands for: Marvellous, Unique, Sensual and Elegance. These four words encapsulate the design philosophy and innovative features of the vehicle, emphasizing aspects, such as superior engineering, individuality, sensual design, and refined elegance. Together, they form a cohesive representation of what the MUSE model is meant to embody and offer to its passengers.

Marvellous: MUSE is a marvel of modern engineering and design. The integration of SPV technology ensures that the driving experience is not only exciting but also safe and efficient. Advanced driver assistance systems, real-time traffic navigation, and intuitive controls create a driving atmosphere that is nothing short of marvellous.

Unique: With a strong focus on passenger-centric features, MUSE offers an extraordinary experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Unique amenities such as customized climate control, intelligent seating arrangements, and personalized infotainment options make every journey comfortable and tailored to the passengers' preferences.

Sensual: MUSE's design targets to appeal to all the senses. Sensual lines and a lush interior create a connection between car and passenger that transcends mere transportation. Enhanced by smart technology, the ambiance adjusts to suit the mood, creating a truly immersive experience. It is a drive that must be felt to be understood.

Elegance: Elegance shines through every aspect of MUSE. From the smooth and controlled handling to the refined and graceful aesthetic, it is a model of sophistication. Smart technology ensures that every aspect of the journey is seamless and elegant, from start to finish.

MUSE is a large flagship SPV with futuristic styling, immense power and long range, great comfort, and a unique passenger-centric digital infotainment system. It focuses on passenger-centred, comfortable and intelligent riding experience, with the entire car seats equipped with super control privileges. The car has a machine built-in office and entertainment system to fully meet the needs of business and family travel.

MUSE is a luxury smart passenger vehicle built upon the Gravity Zero Platform.

NWTN's Gravity Zero Platform is a premium, comfort and technologically advanced architecture platform, featuring industry-leading automotive chassis system and powertrain system.

A new steel-aluminium mixing process provides efficient and safe structure to support a top technology configuration, superior space, and smart cabin experience.

Gravity Zero Platform is a highly modular, generalized vehicle architecture platform developed for all sedan, SUV, SPV, and MPVs. It is a generalized architecture platform for high-end premium C to D class vehicles, and cover vehicles with wheelbases from 2850-3200mm. The development of this highly modular and generalized architecture platforms enables a maximum reuse, up to 85%, of underbody components.

Gravity Zero Platform effectively reduces vehicle material costs via scales of volume, shortens vehicle development time by up to 50%, reduces vehicle development cost by up to 75% and enhances vehicle product quality considerably for all derived vehicles from the platforms.

Designed from inside out, the exterior architecture and proportions reflect the superior space of the interior, dressing the living cell with an elegant silhouette and sharp dynamic lines sculpting its volume. The result is a unique mono-volume divided into a helicopter-like cabin and powerful body panels embracing it. The intention of NWTN's design team is to deliver a balanced harmony of the science and the art of automotive technology with functional aesthetic design.

The interior is where the notion of passenger centricity takes its utmost expression.

NWTN believes that Space in our world is the ultimate luxury, dematerializing items to their bare essentials is a natural consequence of optimizing space. The starting point for NWTN designers and engineers was to push to the limit the physical boundaries away from all passengers, without a hierarchy between driver and passengers.

This creates an oasis of comfort and relaxation, to contrast with the stress of modern life, an extension of the customer's own living room, hotel suite or first-class lounge, whilst delivering an experience to connect with the outside world in the most efficient and intuitive way.

The result is an empty space approach with minimalist surrounding surfaces wrapping around four captain seats which boast the roomiest legroom in its class. A U-shaped panoramic screen replaces the traditional instrumental panel, providing front passengers an ecosystem with cutting-edge built-in office and entertainment technologies. MUSE color and material harmony echoes the green and advanced values of the project with only sustainable materials applying throughout the interior.

Key Highlights:

Avant-garde design

Modular pure electric platform

Digital on-board connectivity system

Autonomous driving technology

Intelligent traffic management

Ultimate in-cabin experience

High-speed charging with 800V system

Enhanced driving range in cold climate

Improved highway driving range

Unprecedented top speed

Spacious second-row passenger experience

AI-NAS ecosystem for interconnected services

During the weekend, NWTN also introduced NWTOPIA, an ecosystem built around MUSE and that goes beyond mere transportation.

NWTOPIA envisions a future where green lifestyle seamless integrates with cutting-edge technology, reshaping cities and reinventing our way of living. It is a ground-breaking concept that integrates smart passenger vehicles with an innovative approach to sustainable living. NWTN will leverage the power of MUSE and future smart passenger vehicles to drive this integration.

NWTOPIA is more than a product. It is a paradigm shift in the way we currently perceive transportation and city living. Through NWTOPIA, NWTN presents an innovative ecosystem that converges green mobility, smart technology, and sustainability into a harmonious blend.

NWTOPIA introduces NWTO tokens which are more than just digital keys. They are a gateway to a world of experiences and services within the ecosystem. With every journey taken in MUSE, NWTO are mined and can be used to open doors to numerous services such as charging, entertainment, customization, and art, within NWTOPIA.

MUSE marks the realization of NWTN's bold vision, epitomizing the integration of intelligence, connectivity, and sustainable mobility. In keeping with its namesake, Sir Isaac Newton, NWTN seeks to drive a new age of enlightenment, where smart passenger-focused technologies will reshape the future of shared mobility and experiences.

MUSE. Redefining New Premium. Redefining the Next Generation of Mobility.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

For further information, please visit: www.nwtn.ae

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events (including, without limitation, the market acceptance of Rabdan MUSE, the anticipated benefits of SPVs and the expected results of Gravity Zero Platform, NWTOPIA and NWTO tokens) that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in NWTN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible NWTN to predict those events or how they may affect NWTN. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in NWTN's forward-looking statements occurs, NWTN's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in NWTN's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NWTN assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

