BrightTower Advises PowerReviews, Leading SaaS Provider of User-Generated Ratings and Reviews, in Sale to 1WorldSync

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the Chicago-based technology company providing the world's leading brands and retailers with critical product information to help consumers make purchasing decisions, has acquired PowerReviews, a leading SaaS provider of user-generated ratings, reviews and other content.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to PowerReviews in this transaction.

PowerReviews, a portfolio company of ABS Capital Partners, helps over 1,000 global brands and retailers collect and syndicate user-generated content (UGC) and feedback—including ratings and reviews, Q&As, videos, and social-media content—giving shoppers the confidence to make purchases. Additionally, the solution delivers actionable insights to brands and retailers to drive more traffic, increase sales, and improve products and services.

1WorldSync, backed by Battery Ventures, is the leader in "product content orchestration" technology that helps brands and retailers manage and standardize critical, behind-the-scenes, and consumer-facing content, including product descriptions and data, to boost sales online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Customers include Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon, among others.

"Adding PowerReviews to our suite of technology and solutions makes 1WorldSync the only provider that can help brands and retailers orchestrate all areas of the content you see on an online product detail page (PDP)," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "User-generated content, whether ratings and reviews, Q&A, images, or videos, are critical to the e-commerce shopping and buying experience. Our ability to now offer these capabilities to our more than 17,000 customers is a key addition to our capability set."

Specifically, PowerReviews enables organizations such as Post Consumer Brands, L'Oreal, Albertsons Companies, Target, and Walmart to generate better-quality customer product ratings and reviews in larger volumes and then analyze and benchmark the data to optimize their UGC programs for conversion, while improving product quality and customer experience.

"Brands and retailers must constantly ask themselves if they are providing consumers the most impactful content to guide their purchasing decisions," said Randy Mercer, Chief Product Officer at 1WorldSync. "The addition of PowerReviews to our integrated suite of capabilities is yet another way we help our customers drive higher conversions and lower returns."

