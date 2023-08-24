Cinch Home Services Announces Partnership with TrustedChoice.Com

Leading home protection brand strengthens commitment to independent insurance agencies through affiliation with TrustedChoice.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home protection brands, has announced its latest partnership with TrustedChoice.com, the top digital marketing platform for the independent insurance industry.

TrustedChoice.com is widely recognized for its comprehensive support and provision of quality products for its vast network of independent insurance agents. Through the partnership, Cinch will directly support the independent agencies who operate through TrustedChoice.com by offering its home protection plans via the channel.

"Cinch Home Services is proud to be joining forces with an esteemed platform like TrustedChoice.com," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "This partnership is an extension of Cinch's continued investment in the critical insurance channel, and through it, we look forward to working with the independent agent community to deliver exceptional value to their customers with our product."

Cinch offers affordable home protection plans that help cover the repair or replacement of major appliances and systems. By combining home insurance with a Cinch protection plan, homeowners are protected from not only unexpected accidents and emergencies, but also every day breakdowns of critical home systems and appliances.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cinch Home Services as a company partner," noted Vinnie Savarese, Senior Vice President of Company Relations for TrustedChoice.com. "Through this affiliation, our agencies will now have access to the products they need in order to offer fully comprehensive protection of a client's home."

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit: https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/partners/insurance. To learn more about TrustedChoice.com, visit: https://www.trustedchoice.com/advantage/.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About TrustedChoice.com

TrustedChoice.com builds leading digital insurtech marketing solutions for the independent insurance agency channel. TrustedChoice.com's solutions suite empowers independent agents and insurers to compete in a digital-first marketplace. Its Advantage digital marketing platform enables agents and insurers to scale their brand visibility to gain and retain clients. The TrustedChoice.com consumer website has attracted over 36 million visitors to date and offers online insurance consumers a retail-like buying experience, connecting the right risk to the right agent at the right buying moment. For more information visit: https://www.trustedchoice.com/advantage/

