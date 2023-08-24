Optavise Partners with SentryHealth to Help Employees Become Better Informed About Their Healthcare with Enhanced Clinical Advocacy and Virtual Care Solution

Optavise Partners with SentryHealth to Help Employees Become Better Informed About Their Healthcare with Enhanced Clinical Advocacy and Virtual Care Solution

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optavise, a one-stop-shop for employee benefits programs, combining products, technology and expert guidance, today announced that it is expanding its services to offer clinical advocacy and virtual care through a partnership with SentryHealth. This partnership provides employers with an end-to-end solution to support employees in understanding, navigating and managing their benefits and healthcare.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

Clinical advocacy offers dedicated professionals who will provide education on a diagnosis and discuss treatment plan options, both of which are crucial additions to Optavise's current advocacy services. Now, with Optavise's integrated clinical advocacy and virtual care solutions provided by SentryHealth, employers can offer high-touch concierge services that help employees better understand, navigate and manage their health and wellbeing.

"The cost of healthcare continues to rise for employers and employees alike," said J. Kevin Porter, President & CEO, SentryHealth. "Misdiagnosis alone is costing us hundreds of thousands of lives and billions of dollars every year. Having the support of a Nurse Advocate will safeguard employees, ensuring they get the very best care while curbing unnecessary visits, tests, and treatments."

"As healthcare and benefits professionals, we need to support employers in nurturing a workforce that is made up of informed, confident healthcare consumers," said Michael Byers, president of the Worksite Division, CNO Financial Group. "We value our partnership with SentryHealth as they complement our advocacy service and maintain the same high standard of client and member service as we do at Optavise. We look forward to offering this enhanced service to our clients."

After a clinical evaluation, a registered nurse will answer medical questions, provide education, and steer the employee to the next best clinical action, which may include:

Getting a second opinion for the right diagnosis and treatment.

Exploring less invasive, alternative options.

Recommending high-quality doctors and facilities.

Referring to virtual care for mental health therapy, chronic condition management and lifestyle coaching.

Employers, benefits advisors and third-party administrators interested in learning more about this partnership and future integration plans can email Optavise at contact@optavise.com or SentryHealth at 866.706.9497.

About Optavise

Optavise provides personalized employee benefits solutions to help employers and their employees optimize their benefits and make better health and financial decisions. Optavise offers a unique combination of innovative technology, flexible voluntary benefits, and experts who educate and communicate with employees about their benefits. A part of the CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) family of brands, Optavise operates through direct sales to employers and a nationwide network of more than 10,000 broker partners and over 600 dedicated agents. We serve nearly 20,000 businesses and employers. For more information, visit Optavise.com.

About SentryHealth

SentryHealth is a clinical-first care navigation company that combines data science, technology, and an experienced care team to match members with the best available health care. It blends expert guidance with personalized care plans, empowering members to make more informed decisions while connecting them to high-quality, low-cost care. From virtual health coaching to locating high-quality providers to managing complex medical conditions and prescription drugs, the company drives smarter utilization of benefits, better outcomes, and real cost savings. Visit sentryhealth.com, email connect@sentryhealth.com, or call 866.891.8937 to learn more.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents, and more than 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNO Financial Group