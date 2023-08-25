MyFBAPrep Tops South Florida Business Journal's "Fast 50" List of South Florida's 50 Fastest-Growing Companies of 2023

Prestigious List Showcases the Highest Percentage Revenue Growth Over Two Years

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , an eCommerce warehouse and logistics network, announced today that it has topped South Florida Business Journal's "Fast 50" List, which features the 50 fastest-growing companies within the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with revenues under $25 million.

MyFBAPrep Logo (PRNewsfoto/MyFBAPrep) (PRNewswire)

Ranking #1 after achieving a two-year growth percentage of 711%, MyFBAPrep has been making headlines the last few months after announcing the addition of 70-million-square-feet of warehouse space to its existing eCommerce network in the last year, bringing the total to 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space and 100 warehouses globally. The company also landed #44 on the Inc. 5000 List , making it the highest ranked company in the logistics and transportation category and the fourth-highest ranked company in Florida overall.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in South Florida, which is considered one of the fastest-growing technology and innovation markets in the country," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder & CEO of MyFBAPrep. "MyFBAPrep has seen rapid growth since our inception and this award not only validates our approach but also underscores our team's commitment to providing an unparalleled level of customer service. We truly are a one-stop shop when it comes to eCommerce warehousing and logistics needs and we look forward to building on this momentum moving forward. We've been blessed to have exceptional clients that trust us with their valuable brands."

The company's ranking was revealed and the honorees celebrated at this year's "Fast 50" event held at Gulfstream Park on Aug. 24, 2023. For more information about MyFBAPrep, visit MyFBAPrep.com . Be sure to subscribe to the weekly "Seller Insights" newsletter and follow @MyFBAPrep on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers and aggregators. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

For more information, contact:

Courtney Dennis

Director of Communications

courtney@myfbaprep.com

619-952-1856

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyFBAPrep