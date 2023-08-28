BATH & BODY WORKS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL KICKOFF OF FALL WITH 35+ WONDERFALL JUST-DROPPED FRAGRANCES

Customers can now experience the season's best and most iconic scents across 100+ limited-edition products

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praline Delight, Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice and Cozy Vanilla Bourbon are just a few of the new Bath & Body Works fall fragrances greeting customers online and in stores beginning today. With this year's launch, the beloved fragrance retailer drew inspiration from the ingredients that make the sights, scents, and flavors of the season unique and beautiful.

"At Bath & Body Works, we know offering an extensive selection of fragrances is paramount to give every customer a way to experience the season their way," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. "This year's collection blends nostalgic and iconic favorites with new and unexpected scents that are sure to surprise and delight customers. From beloved fall ingredients like apples and pumpkins to fall-forward sweets and drinks and outdoorsy-inspired scents, there's truly something for everyone in this year's collection."

As part of the fall launch, customers can expect to experience nine new Bath & Body Works fragrances, including:

Apricot & Green Fig with notes of apricot, sandalwood and lush fig

Praline Delight with notes of roasted pecans, brown sugar and creamy caramel

Cozy Sunday Night with notes of warm cinnamon, crystallized ginger and vanilla bean

Cherry Almond Shortbread with notes of vanilla shortbread, candied almond and cherry

Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice with notes of heirloom pumpkin, patchouli and fall spices

Moonlit Martini with notes of vibrant fruit, sparkling gin and midnight musk

Copper Fields with notes of harvest sun, fresh wildflowers and bronzed woods

Fresh Vanilla Blossoms with notes of sueded petals, soft sandalwood and vanilla bean

Cozy Vanilla Bourbon with notes of warm bourbon, dark fruit and vanilla liqueur

Bath & Body Works' most iconic and bestselling fall scents are also back for a limited time. Fragrances like Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Marshmallow Fireside, Sweater Weather and more are available in a multitude of products across body care and home fragrance collections to help customers refresh their homes and their self-care routines with something new for the season. Additionally, the brand offers a four-step system in popular fall fragrances like Leaves, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and Champagne Apple & Honey to give customers the opportunity to build the very best and most wonderfall home fragrance experience across Wallflowers, Hand Soaps, Candles, and Room Spray.

Visit a Bath & Body Works store or bathandbodyworks.com to experience the full array of fall products available now for a limited time. Customers can also join in the conversation on social and share how fragrance is making their season wonderfall by tagging @bathandbodyworks on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

