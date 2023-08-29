Lodging Dynamics Selected to Manage A Pair of Redondo Beach Hotels

The hotels further expand the management company's presence in Southern California

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Hilton Garden Inn and the Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles/Redondo Beach. The hotels are two of several Southern California Hotels developed and owned by Mogul Capital.

Located just off the 405 in the heart of the South Bay, the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites sit side by side and are ideally located for both the leisure and business traveler. Conveniently situated, the hotels are near Redondo Beach Pier, neighboring Manhattan and Hermosa Beaches, and the bustling LAX airport. Nearby businesses and attractions include the Northup Grumman and SpaceX Campuses, SoFi Stadium, Top Golf, and the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

"We are extremely excited to expand our footprint in California and are deeply honored to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with Mogul Capital, a relationship that has flourished through our mutual commitment to excellence. With their trust, we've proudly overseen the management of two esteemed Los Angeles area hotels. We look forward to growing together to include these magnificent Hilton properties," stated Jamie Caraher, CEO and President of Lodging Dynamics. "As we focus on driving a balanced scorecard, we can quickly maximize the performance of these hotels through a dynamic commercial strategy combined with strong service delivery and heart. We remain committed to delivering exceptional financial results for our owners and unparalleled hospitality experiences across all our properties," concluded Jamie.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles/Redondo Beach offers 184 suites; for more information or reservations, call 310-536-1209 or visit Homewood Suites Los Angeles Redondo Beach Hotel (hilton.com). The Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles/Redondo Beach offers 147 rooms; for reservations or information, call 310-727-9999 or visit the Hilton Garden Inn Redondo Beach, CA hotel.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

