System outage update

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) provided an update Monday on a technology outage that impacted rail operations:

This morning, Norfolk Southern experienced a hardware-related technology outage that impacted rail operations. At this time, we have no indication that this was a cybersecurity incident. Our teams worked throughout the day and successfully restored all systems at 7:00 p.m. ET. We are safely bringing our rail network back online. Throughout this, we have been in contact with our customers and will work with them on updated timing for their shipments. We expect the impact to our operations to last at least a couple of weeks.

