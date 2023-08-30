Chart-topping newcomers Nate Smith and Travis Denning lead a parade of rising stars added to the already-stacked festival bill, including BRELAND, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Jordan Oaks. Also confirmed is veteran DJ/producer, Dee Jay Silver

New festival event, Highway To Bay Pre-Party Series, will boast performances from noted singer-songwriter Kip Moore, plus charismatic upstarts Frank Ray and Austin Snell

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade's largest country music happening just got bigger as Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, in conjunction with its South Florida-focused live events division, EngageLive! announced today that the Country Bay Music Festival is adding a host of standout new country talent to perform at its inaugural event, set to be staged Nov. 11-12, 2023, on the grounds of the iconic Miami Marine Stadium, just minutes from downtown Miami at Key Biscayne.

Country Bay Music Festival Artist Lineup (PRNewswire)

Country Bay Music Festival Adds Hot New Artists To Stellar Headliners

Topping the sterling list of additions is Nate Smith, who hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Airplay chart last year with Whiskey On You. His current single World On Fire is racing up the chart. Travis Denning also crested the Hot Country Airplay chart in 2019 with After A Few. Filling out the roster are country-trap pioneer BRELAND, who already has charted six singles, including My Truck and Beers On Me, along with Mackenzie Carpenter, a 2021 inductee of CMT's "Next Women Of Country" program, and Jordan Oaks, a former police officer from Connecticut whose debut hit single is titled Bleeding Blue.

Also performing will be Dee Jay Silver, a DJ/producer/recording artist who often opens for superstar Jason Aldean as a DJ who is best known for mixes of country with a wide variety of other genres.

Country Bay's lineup additions will join the festival's scintillating slate of previously-announced, headline performers – Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, and Lee Brice – who collectively have amassed 56 No.1 country singles, as well as numerous GRAMMY® nominations and country music awards. Also headlining is CMA Award winner for "Best New Artist" and "Female Vocalist of The Year," Lainey Wilson, a spitfire, singer/songwriter from Louisiana who scored her own No. 1 in 2020 with Things A Man Oughta Know. A recent double winner at the CMT Music Awards, Wilson drew 53,000 fans on Aug. 23 at the New York State Fair, a record attendance figure for the event.

Tickets are in high demand for the Country Bay Festival, as well, with BYOBoat passes nearly sold out. Separately, festival attendees should note that the state of Florida's Freedom Sales Tax Holiday is set to end on Sept. 4. Also, ticket payment plans for the festival will close on Sept. 15.

Rounding out the already-announced festival roster of frontline country artists are fan favorites Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH and veteran country-rocker Elle King. Joined by a mix of blazing new talent, including Restless Road, Blanco Brown, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, and David J. Also appearing at the festival are upstart artists with Miami roots, country-Latin duo Kat & Alex and Neon Union.

Highway to Country Bay Pre-Party Series:

In addition to its expanded artist lineup, Country Bay Music Festival is partnering with the newly opened VIVO! Dolphin Mall where they will host a new bonus to the festival– Highway to Country Bay Pre-Party Series. The series will offer five official pre parties where fans can enjoy live music from veteran and new country artists, immerse themselves in a plethora of photo opportunities, enter for a chance to win Country Bay merch, tickets, and other exciting prizes!

Famed singer/songwriter Kip Moore (Somethin' Bout A Truck, Beer Money) will perform, as well as bilingual upstart Frank Ray and TikTok star, Austin Snell. All events are free, except for Moore's show.

Series Schedule :

Sept. 8 – Austin Snell

Sept. 22 – TBD

Oct. 6 – Frank Ray

Oct. 20 – Kip Moore

Nov. 10 – Country Bay Kickoff Party

The Country Bay Music Festival will not only showcase one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, but it will also offer a variety of activities, including "The Saloon Experience," a 360-degree country-themed bar with a Texas-sized assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, and tequila. Fans will also be able to enjoy other festival experiences, including sponsor activations, games, culinary indulgences, photo booth opportunities, line dancing, a mechanical bull, and enjoy a ride on a giant Ferris wheel.

Event Information :

Area Additions Step on up and experience the Country Carnival, featuring the signature Country Bay Ferris wheel, high swings, and carnival games for all ages! But hold onto your hats, because what's a carnival without the ultimate guilty pleasure? Brace yourself for an explosion of flavor with our irresistible carnival food lineup!

Dive into the ultimate tailgating' fun at the Boots and Beer Garden. Join us to catch all the thrilling football action throughout the festival, enjoy an ice-cold beer, and partake in a range of games like cornhole! Welcome to the festival's ultimate chill zone.

Put on your boots and groove through the night at Lenny's Line Dancing. Whether you're a newcomer or seasoned pro, our skilled staff will be there to guide you through the art of line dancing. Complete with a stage, DJ and host, this is sure to enhance your festival experience.

Don't forget to grab your cowboy hat and boots as you enter our saloon, where a row of bars will fortify you with the spirit to conquer our mechanical bull ride. This space will transport you back to the nostalgic era of classic Western cowboys, evoking those golden days gone by.

Lockers

Parking

Tickets for Country Bay Music Festival start at $249 for a two-day pass. For more information about Country Bay Music Festival, including the full lineup of performers and ticket information, please visit https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/

TICKETS AND HOTEL PACKAGES ON SALE NOW! – Tickets are available via https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/

FOLLOW COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL ON SOCIAL:

Facebook

(@countrybaymusicfestival): https://facebook.com/countrybaymusicfestival

Instagram

(@countrybaymusicfestival): https://instagram.com/countrybaymusicfestival

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

ABOUT ENGAGELIVE!

EngageLive! a Loud And Live company, is a leading live events company focused on owning and operating premiere lifestyle events in South Florida, including across music, sports, fashion, boating, arts, and entertainment. Headquartered in Miami, EngageLive! is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for its local audiences, and authentically engaging brands with consumers. Additionally, EngageLive! provides event production, logistics and food & beverage concessions services across a wide range of industries.

www.engagelivellc.com

Country Bay Music Festival (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.